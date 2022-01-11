Pure random number generator written in TypeScript

Getting started

In node

Install the module with: npm install pure-rand

Unlike classical random number generators, pure-rand comes with a set of pure and seeded generators (implementing the interface RandomGenerator). Each time a call to .next() method is done, the generator provides both the generated value and the next generator.

As a consequence, a given generator will always produce the same value. It can be called as many times as required without impacting its state. This ability makes it easier to replay code section relying on random without having to re-seed a new generator and replay the whole path to be in the same state.

In a web-page

In order to use pure-rand from a web-page, you have to reference the web-aware script as follow:

< script type = "module" > import * as prand from "https://unpkg.com/pure-rand/lib/esm/pure-rand.js" ; </ script >

You can also reference a precise version by setting the version you want in the url:

< script type = "module" > import * as prand from "https://unpkg.com/pure-rand@1.2.0/lib/esm/pure-rand.js" ; </ script >

Usage

import prand from 'pure-rand' const seed = 42 ; const gen1 = prand.mersenne(seed); const [n, gen2] = gen1.next(); const [nRange, gen3] = prand.uniformIntDistribution( 0 , 9 )(gen1); const [nNoDistributionInstance, gen4] = prand.uniformIntDistribution( 0 , 9 , gen3); const gen4 = prand.xoroshiro128plus(seed); const offsetGen4 = gen4.jump();

Module import can also be done using one of the following syntaxes:

import * as prand from 'pure-rand' ; import { mersenne } from 'pure-rand' ; const prand = require ( 'pure-rand' ); const { mersenne } = require ( 'pure-rand' );

Documentation

Random number generators

All the RandomGenerator provided by pure-rand derive from the interface RandomGenerator and are pure and seeded as described above.

The following generators are available:

prand.xorshift128plus(seed: number) : xorshift128+ generator whose values are within the range -0x80000000 to 0x7fffffff

: xorshift128+ generator whose values are within the range -0x80000000 to 0x7fffffff prand.xoroshiro128plus(seed: number) : xoroshiro128+ generator whose values are within the range -0x80000000 to 0x7fffffff

: xoroshiro128+ generator whose values are within the range -0x80000000 to 0x7fffffff prand.mersenne(seed: number) : Mersenne Twister generator whose values are within the range 0 to 0xffffffff

: Mersenne Twister generator whose values are within the range 0 to 0xffffffff prand.congruential(seed: number) : Linear Congruential generator whose values are within the range 0 to 0x7fff

: Linear Congruential generator whose values are within the range 0 to 0x7fff prand.congruential32(seed: number) : Linear Congruential generator whose values are within the range 0 to 0xffffffff

Some helpers are also provided in order to ease the use of RandomGenerator instances:

prand.generateN(rng: RandomGenerator, num: number): [number[], RandomGenerator] : generates num random values using rng and return the next RandomGenerator

: generates random values using and return the next prand.skipN(rng: RandomGenerator, num: number): RandomGenerator : skips num random values and return the next RandomGenerator

Distributions

All the Distribution take a RandomGenerator as input and produce a couple (n: number, nextGenerator: RandomGenerator) . A Distribution is defined as type Distribution<T> = (rng: RandomGenerator) => [T, RandomGenerator]; .

For the moment, available Distribution are:

prand.uniformIntDistribution(from: number, to: number): Distribution<number>

prand.uniformBigIntDistribution(from: bigint, to: bigint): Distribution<bigint> *

* prand.uniformArrayIntDistribution(from: ArrayInt, to: ArrayInt): Distribution<ArrayInt> **

*Requires your JavaScript interpreter to support bigint