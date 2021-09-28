Bring the middleware and router to native http.
$ npm install --save pure-http
Basic server:
const pureHttp = require('pure-http');
const app = pureHttp();
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send('Hello world');
});
app.listen(3000);
Existing server:
const http = require('http');
const pureHttp = require('pure-http');
const server = http.createServer();
const app = pureHttp({ server });
app.listen(3000);
Secure server:
const https = require('https');
const pureHttp = require('pure-http');
const server = https.createServer({
key: ...,
cert: ...,
});
const app = pureHttp({ server });
app.listen(3000);
server: Allows to optionally override the HTTP server instance to be used.
Default:
undefined.
onError: A handler when an error is thrown (Deprecated: It has been removed from
3.0.0).
Default:
((error, req, res) => res.send(error)).
onNotFound: A handler when no route definitions were matched (Deprecated: It has been removed from
3.0.0).
Default:
((req, res) => res.send("Cannot " + req.method + " " + req.url)).
views: An object to configuration render function.
Default:
undefined.
dir: A directory for the application's views.
ext: The default engine extension to use when omitted.
engine: Registers the given template engine.
Router Options:
prefix: Allow append the path before each route.
Default:
undefined.
const { Router } = require('pure-http');
const router = Router();
router.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send('Hello world');
});
/* ... */
const pureHttp = require('pure-http');
const app = pureHttp();
app.use('/api', router);
app.listen(3000);
You can read more at API.md.
Please remember that your application code is most likely the slowest part of your application! Switching from Express to pure-http will (likely) not guarantee the same performance gains.
v12.18.4
|Framework
|Version
|Requests/Sec
|Latency
|pure-http (with cache)
|latest
|~ 6,349
|15.11ms
|pure-http
|latest
|~ 6,255
|15.39ms
|tinyhttp
|1.2.17
|~ 4,942
|19.44ms
|fastify
|3.14.0
|~ 3,310
|29.10ms
|express
|4.17.1
|~ 2,188
|43.87ms
v12.18.4
|Framework
|Version
|Requests/Sec
|Latency
|pure-http (with cache)
|2.x.x
|~ 8,792
|10.92ms
|pure-http
|2.x.x
|~ 8,633
|11.12ms
|polka
|0.5.2
|~ 7,364
|13.03ms
|express
|4.17.1
|~ 3,588
|26.86ms
|fastify
|3.8.0
|~ 2,702
|35.54ms
See more: BENCHMARKS
The code in this project is released under the MIT License.