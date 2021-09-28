Bring the middleware and router to native http.

Installation

$ npm install --save pure-http

Usage

Basic server:

const pureHttp = require ( 'pure-http' ); const app = pureHttp(); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello world' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Existing server:

const http = require ( 'http' ); const pureHttp = require ( 'pure-http' ); const server = http.createServer(); const app = pureHttp({ server }); app.listen( 3000 );

Secure server:

const https = require ( 'https' ); const pureHttp = require ( 'pure-http' ); const server = https.createServer({ key : ..., cert : ..., }); const app = pureHttp({ server }); app.listen( 3000 );

Application Options:

server : Allows to optionally override the HTTP server instance to be used. Default: undefined .

onError : A handler when an error is thrown (Deprecated: It has been removed from 3.0.0 ). Default: ((error, req, res) => res.send(error)) .

onNotFound : A handler when no route definitions were matched (Deprecated: It has been removed from 3.0.0 ). Default: ((req, res) => res.send("Cannot " + req.method + " " + req.url)) .

views : An object to configuration render function. Default: undefined . dir : A directory for the application's views. ext : The default engine extension to use when omitted. engine : Registers the given template engine.

Router Options: prefix : Allow append the path before each route. Default: undefined .



Router

const { Router } = require ( 'pure-http' ); const router = Router(); router.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello world' ); }); const pureHttp = require ( 'pure-http' ); const app = pureHttp(); app.use( '/api' , router); app.listen( 3000 );

API References

You can read more at API.md.

Benchmarks

Please remember that your application code is most likely the slowest part of your application! Switching from Express to pure-http will (likely) not guarantee the same performance gains.

Machine: Ubuntu-s-1vcpu-1gb-sgp1-01, x86-64, Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2650 v4 @ 2.20GHz, 16GB RAM.

Ubuntu-s-1vcpu-1gb-sgp1-01, x86-64, Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2650 v4 @ 2.20GHz, 16GB RAM. Node: v12.18.4

Run: Tue, 16 Mar 2021 16:09:01

Framework Version Requests/Sec Latency pure-http (with cache) latest ~ 6,349 15.11ms pure-http latest ~ 6,255 15.39ms tinyhttp 1.2.17 ~ 4,942 19.44ms fastify 3.14.0 ~ 3,310 29.10ms express 4.17.1 ~ 2,188 43.87ms

Run: Fri, 13 Nov 2020 21:07:21

Framework Version Requests/Sec Latency pure-http (with cache) 2.x.x ~ 8,792 10.92ms pure-http 2.x.x ~ 8,633 11.12ms polka 0.5.2 ~ 7,364 13.03ms express 4.17.1 ~ 3,588 26.86ms fastify 3.8.0 ~ 2,702 35.54ms

See more: BENCHMARKS

License

The code in this project is released under the MIT License.