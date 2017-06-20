pure-color is a color conversion and parsing library for the browser and node. It offers conversions between
rgb,
hsl,
hsv,
hwb,
cmyk,
xyz,
lab,
lch,
hex. It offers parsing of
rgb(a),
hex and
hsl(a) strings.
Install with npm:
npm install pure-color --save
The library is structured to allow requiring of just the functions you need. You can also require everything if file size is not a concern (e.g. node environment).
// require everything
var color = require("pure-color");
// require all conversion functions
var convert = require("pure-color/convert");
color.convert === convert;
//require all parse functions
var parse = require("pure-color/parse");
color.parse === parse;
// require individual conversion function
var rgb2hsl = require("pure-color/convert/rgb2hsl");
// require individual parse function
var parseRgb = require("pure-color/parse/rgb");
The majority of conversion functions have the signature
[Number] -> [Number]. The exceptions are
rgb2string and
rgb2hex, whose signature is
[Number] -> String.
You can see all available conversions in the
convert directory.
var rgb2hsl = require("pure-color/convert/rgb2hsl");
var rgb2hex = require("pure-color/convert/rgb2hex");
rgb2hsl([255, 0, 0]); // [0, 100, 50]
rgb2hex([255, 0, 0]); // "#ff0000"
"pure-color/convert" exports a hash of conversion functions keyed first by the "from" space, then by the "to" space:
var convert = require("pure-color/convert");
convert.rgb.hsl([1, 2, 3]);
convert["rgb"]["hsl"]([1, 2, 3]);
The conversion functions make no effort to handle alpha values. For instance:
// alpha value is lost in conversion...
rgb2hsl([255, 0, 0, 0.5]) // [0, 100, 50]
The reason for this is two-fold:
You must make effort to preserve alpha values between conversions yourself if this is important to you.
Any conversions that are simple compositions of other conversions have been omitted.
For example, let's imagine we wanted to convert
hsl to
cmyk. This function doesn't exist, but it can be trivially created by composing
hsl2rgb and
rgb2cmyk:
var hsl2rgb = require("pure-color/convert/hsl2rgb");
var rgb2cmyk = require("pure-color/convert/rgb2cmyk");
// define a new function composing the others
function hsl2cmyk(hsl) {
return rgb2cmyk(hsl2rgb(hsl));
}
// or use a higher-order compose function
var hsl2cmyk = compose(rgb2cmyk, hsl2rgb);
If there are missing conversions that cannot be achieved through composition, please raise an issue.
Parse functions have signature
String -> [Number].
A generic parsing function is available, which accepts
hsl,
rgb, and
hex string formats. This always converts to
rgb space for consistency - if you don't know what format the color is to begin with, you don't know what color space will be returned.
var parse = require("pure-color/parse");
// parse is a function itself which converts hsl/rgb/hex string to `[r, g, b, a]`
parse("rgb(0, 0, 0)") // [0, 0, 0];
parse("hsl(0, 0, 0)") // [0, 0, 0];
parse("#000000") // [0, 0, 0];
// it also handles alpha
parse("rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)") // [0, 0, 0, 1];
parse("hsla(0, 0, 0, 1)") // [0, 0, 0];
Individual parsing functions are available if you know what format you will be parsing. Note that the
hsl parse function returns an
hsl array, whereas
rgb and
hex return an
rgb array
var parse = require("pure-color/parse");
var parseHsl = require("pure-color/parse/hex");
parseHsl("hsla(0, 0, 0, 1)") // [0, 0, 0, 1]
parse.hsl("hsla(0, 0, 0, 1)") // [0, 0, 0, 1]
No dependencies. Should work in any browser with ES5 support (which can be shimmed easily).
I have tried many color conversion/parsing libraries and I was not satisfied with any of them.
This library attempts to correct that by:
Contributions are welcome from everyone.
Issues can be resolved quickest if they are descriptive and include both a reduced test case and a set of steps to reproduce. Personal help requests filed as issues will be declined.
Please clearly explain the purpose of any pull request. In lieu of a formal style guide, please follow the current coding style. Tests would be nice, but are not essential.
Licensed under the MIT License