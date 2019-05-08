openbase logo
pur

purdy

by Daniel Bretoi
3.5.1

Print things real purdy

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

10.6K

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Purdy build coverage

Print things real purdy for nodejs.

Usage

    const Purdy = require('purdy');
    Purdy({list: [1,2,3], string: 'some string'});

Purdy(object, [options])

image

Prints anything indented, and with arrays with index keys, and different types in colors such that it's very easy to get an overview of what object you're dealing with.

  • object - anything, number, object, array, etc.
  • options - optional object with the following keys.
    • plain - when true, prints result without colors. Defaults to false with tty, true when not.
    • path - when true, prints result with a path (To be used with Hoek.reach() or lodash.get, etc). Default: false
    • pathPrefix - prefix for path. Default: //
    • arrayIndex - enables index printing for arrays. Default: true
    • indent - defines the number of spaces to indent. Default: 4
    • align - determines how to align object keys. Default: left
    • depth - tells purdy how many times to recurse while formatting the object. This is useful for viewing complicated objects. Default: 2. Set to null to recurse indefinitely
    • proto - include the prototype chain and print all inherited properties as well. Default: false
    • json - attempt to parse strings beginning with { as JSON. Default: false

Purdy.stringify(object, [options])

This function returns a string without printing it to stdout. This may prove to be useful for log files other other applications.

const purdyString = Purdy.stringify({a: 'b'}, {plain: true});
writeLog(purdyString);

Purdy.purdy([options]);

Useful if you want to print multiple objects like console.log

const purdy = Purdy.purdy({plain: true});
purdy.print('one', 'two');
purdy.stringify('one', 'two');

Examples

The following code prints what's in the image above.

const mises = function mises () { this.moop = 3 }
const instance = new mises();
const circularObj = { };
circularObj.a = circularObj;
const obj = {
    integer: Date.now(),
    string: 'foo',
    anonPurdy: Purdy,
    defined: function Yes() {},
    nested: {hello: 'hapi'},
    error: new Error('bad'),
    null: null,
    undefined: undefined,
    regexp: new RegExp,
    falseBool: false,
    trueBool: true,
    symbol: Symbol('purdy'),
    emptyArr: [],
    circular: circularObj,
    date: new Date(),
    arrayWithVisibleIndex: [ 'one', 'two', 'three' ],
    instance: instance,
};
Purdy(obj);

Command-line Interface

This package also installs the purdy CLI tool. Right now this just prints any JSON file with default options.

purdy package.json will, for example, print the JSON contents of package.json.

Similarly, cat package.json | purdy -s will use stdin to print the contents.

A new option -l has been added to parse log files for newline delimited JSON (NDJSON).

purdy -l logfile.log will print that or cat app.log | purdy -l -s

Contributing

This project adheres to the hapi styleguide.

Acknowledgements

