Print things real purdy for nodejs.
const Purdy = require('purdy');
Purdy({list: [1,2,3], string: 'some string'});
Purdy(object, [options])
Prints anything indented, and with arrays with index keys, and different types in colors such that it's very easy to get an overview of what object you're dealing with.
object - anything, number, object, array, etc.
options - optional object with the following keys.
plain - when
true, prints result without colors. Defaults to
false with tty,
true when not.
path - when
true, prints result with a path (To be used with Hoek.reach() or lodash.get, etc). Default:
false
pathPrefix - prefix for path. Default:
//
arrayIndex - enables index printing for arrays. Default:
true
indent - defines the number of spaces to indent. Default:
4
align - determines how to align object keys. Default:
left
depth - tells purdy how many times to recurse while formatting the object. This is useful for viewing complicated objects. Default:
2. Set to
null to recurse indefinitely
proto - include the prototype chain and print all inherited properties as well. Default:
false
json - attempt to parse strings beginning with { as JSON. Default:
false
Purdy.stringify(object, [options])
This function returns a string without printing it to stdout. This may prove to be useful for log files other other applications.
const purdyString = Purdy.stringify({a: 'b'}, {plain: true});
writeLog(purdyString);
Purdy.purdy([options]);
Useful if you want to print multiple objects like console.log
const purdy = Purdy.purdy({plain: true});
purdy.print('one', 'two');
purdy.stringify('one', 'two');
The following code prints what's in the image above.
const mises = function mises () { this.moop = 3 }
const instance = new mises();
const circularObj = { };
circularObj.a = circularObj;
const obj = {
integer: Date.now(),
string: 'foo',
anonPurdy: Purdy,
defined: function Yes() {},
nested: {hello: 'hapi'},
error: new Error('bad'),
null: null,
undefined: undefined,
regexp: new RegExp,
falseBool: false,
trueBool: true,
symbol: Symbol('purdy'),
emptyArr: [],
circular: circularObj,
date: new Date(),
arrayWithVisibleIndex: [ 'one', 'two', 'three' ],
instance: instance,
};
Purdy(obj);
This package also installs the
purdy CLI tool. Right now this just prints
any JSON file with default options.
purdy package.json will, for example, print the JSON contents of
package.json.
Similarly,
cat package.json | purdy -s will use stdin to print the contents.
A new option
-l has been added to parse log files for newline delimited JSON (NDJSON).
purdy -l logfile.log will print that or
cat app.log | purdy -l -s
This project adheres to the hapi styleguide.