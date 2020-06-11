Puppeteer to Istanbul

Convert coverage from the format outputted by puppeteer to a format consumable by Istanbul.

Usage

To Output Coverage in Istanbul Format with Puppeteer

install puppeteer, npm i -D puppeteer . install puppeteer-to-istanbul, npm i -D puppeteer-to-istanbul . run your code in puppeteer with coverage enabled: ( async () => { const pti = require ( 'puppeteer-to-istanbul' ) const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ) const browser = await puppeteer.launch() const page = await browser.newPage() await Promise .all([ page.coverage.startJSCoverage(), page.coverage.startCSSCoverage() ]); await page.goto( 'https://www.google.com' ); const [jsCoverage, cssCoverage] = await Promise .all([ page.coverage.stopJSCoverage(), page.coverage.stopCSSCoverage(), ]); pti.write([...jsCoverage, ...cssCoverage], { includeHostname : true , storagePath : './.nyc_output' }) await browser.close() })()

To Check Istanbul Reports

install nyc, npm i nyc -g . use nyc's report functionality: nyc report --reporter=html

puppeteer-to-istanbul outputs temporary files in a format that can be consumed by nyc.

see istanbul for a list of possible reporters.

Contributing

The best way to get started with Puppeteer to Istanbul is by installing it for yourself and running tests. PTI requires the most recent build of v8toistanbul to function properly, so start by running npm install .

Next, ensure that all tests are passing before continuing by running npm test (or equivalently, npm t ). This should generate a report that gives the same coverage as seen on this README.

Note that a majority of the tests run against pre-generated fixtures, or JSON snippets, that come from Puppeteer's raw output. These are located in the \test\fixtures area. To generate one of your own, write or use one of the scripts in the test area test\sample_js , and run bin/puppeteer-js-runner.js through node, like so:

node bin/puppeteer-js-runner.js --file=/test/sample_js/sample2.js .

If you see an issue with Puppeteer to Istanbul, please open an issue! If you want to help improve Puppeteer to Istanbul, please fork the repository and open a pull request with your changes.

Make sure to review our contributing guide for specific guidelines on contributing.