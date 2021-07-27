openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
psi

puppeteer-social-image-transitive-bs

by Chris Villa
0.8.2 (see all)

Create dynamic social share images using HTML + CSS via puppeteer 🎁

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

106

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

puppeteer-social-image

Build Status NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Create dynamic social share images using HTML + CSS via puppeteer. For a hosted version, see OGIMPACT.

img

Installation

npm i puppeteer-social-image --save

Usage

Render "basic" template

import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image";

renderSocialImage({
  template: "basic",
  templateParams: {
    imageUrl:
      "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557958114-3d2440207108?w=1950&q=80",
    title: "Hello, world"
  },
  output: "image.png",
  size: "facebook"
});

Render custom template

import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image";

renderSocialImage({
  templateBody: '<div class="Main">Hello, {{name}}!</div>',
  templateStyles: ".Main { color: blue; }",
  templateParams: {
    name: "Jane"
  },
  output: "image.png",
  size: "facebook"
});

Render on a serverless function

Add the puppeteer-serverless package, and pass it to the render function via the browser option:

import puppeteer from "puppeteer-serverless";
import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image";

export default async () => {
  await renderSocialImage({
    template: "basic",
    templateParams: {
      imageUrl:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557958114-3d2440207108?w=1950&q=80",
      title: "Hello, world"
    },
    browser: await puppeteer.launch({})
  });
};

API

renderSocialImage

Returns Promise<Buffer>.

Type: function (opts): Promise

  • opts (object) Configuration options
  • opts.template (string) Name of a prebuilt template. One of:
    • basic (default)
    • article
    • fiftyfifty
  • opts.templateParams (object) Params to be passed to the template. If using prebuilt templates, see below for APIs.
  • opts.templateBody (string?) Handlebars template to render in the body for a custom template. Populated with templateParams.
  • opts.templateStyles (string?) CSS to use for a custom template. Passed to the head.
  • opts.customTemplates (object?) Define multiple custom templates
    • opts.customTemplates[key] (string) Name for the customTemplate
    • opts.customTemplates[key].templateBody(string) Handlebars template to render in the body for this custom template. Populated with templateParams.
    • opts.customTemplates[key].templateStyles(string) CSS to use for this custom template. Passed to the head
  • opts.output (string?) Path to write image
  • opts.type (string?) Type of the output image. Overwritten by output path extension. One of:
    • jpeg (default)
    • png
  • opts.jpegQuality (number, default 90) JPEG image quality
  • opts.size (string?) Preset size for the image. One of:
    • facebook
    • twitter (default)
    • ig-landscape
    • ig-portrait
    • ig-square
    • ig-story
    • WIDTHxHEIGHT Any width, height pairing
  • opts.browser (Browser?) Instance of puppeteer's Browser to use instead of the internal version. Useful for serverless functions, which may require chrome-aws-lambda. This browser instance will not be automatically closed.
  • opts.preview (boolean?) Render the image with a chrome, as it would look on Twitter

Templates

basic

A basic template to show some short text overlaying an image.

basic template preview

API

  • title (string) Title text for the image
  • logo (string?) URL to a logo to render above the text
  • imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image
  • unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image
  • unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image
  • backgroundImageAnchor (string?, default "C") Anchor point for the background image. Valid options are C, N, NE, E, SE, S, SW, W or NW.
  • backgroundImageOverlay (boolean?, default true) Add a dark overlay on top of the background image
  • background (string?) CSS background prop. Prefer imageUrl if using image.
  • color (string?, default "white") Color for the title
  • googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load
  • fontFamily (string?, default '"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif') Font family
  • fontSize (string?, default "128px") Font size
  • watermark (string?) Watermark text to render at the bottom of the image.

article

A template for an article, with an eyebrow that can be used for dates

article template preview

API

  • title (string) Title text
  • subtitle (string?) Subtitle text
  • eyebrow (string) Eyebrow text, rendered above the title, like a date
  • logo (string?) URL to a logo to render above the text
  • imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image
  • unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image
  • unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image
  • backgroundImageAnchor (string?, default "C") Anchor point for the background image. Valid options are C, N, NE, E, SE, S, SW, W or NW.
  • backgroundImageOverlay (boolean?, default true) Add a dark overlay on top of the background image
  • background (string?) CSS background prop. Prefer imageUrl if using image.
  • color (string?, default "white") Color for the text
  • googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load
  • fontFamily (string?, default '"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif') Font family
  • watermark (string?) Watermark text to render at the bottom of the image.

fiftyfifty

A multiuse template for an array of content

fiftyfifty template preview

API

  • title (string) Title text
  • subtitle (string?) Subtitle text
  • footer (string) Footer text
  • split (straight | diagonal | diagonal-reverse, default straight) Style of split between content and image
  • logo (string?) URL for the logo image
  • imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image
  • unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image
  • unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image
  • googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load
  • fontFamily (string?, default '"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif') Font family
  • watermark (string?) Watermark text to render in the bottom left. Same as footer.

License

MIT © Chris Villa

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial