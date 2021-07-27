Create dynamic social share images using HTML + CSS via puppeteer. For a hosted version, see OGIMPACT.
npm i puppeteer-social-image --save
import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image";
renderSocialImage({
template: "basic",
templateParams: {
imageUrl:
"https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557958114-3d2440207108?w=1950&q=80",
title: "Hello, world"
},
output: "image.png",
size: "facebook"
});
import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image";
renderSocialImage({
templateBody: '<div class="Main">Hello, {{name}}!</div>',
templateStyles: ".Main { color: blue; }",
templateParams: {
name: "Jane"
},
output: "image.png",
size: "facebook"
});
Add the
puppeteer-serverless package, and pass it to the render function via the
browser option:
import puppeteer from "puppeteer-serverless";
import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image";
export default async () => {
await renderSocialImage({
template: "basic",
templateParams: {
imageUrl:
"https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557958114-3d2440207108?w=1950&q=80",
title: "Hello, world"
},
browser: await puppeteer.launch({})
});
};
Returns
Promise<Buffer>.
Type: function (opts): Promise
opts (object) Configuration options
opts.template (string) Name of a prebuilt template. One of:
basic (default)
article
fiftyfifty
opts.templateParams (object) Params to be passed to the template. If using prebuilt templates, see below for APIs.
opts.templateBody (string?) Handlebars template to render in the body for a custom template. Populated with templateParams.
opts.templateStyles (string?) CSS to use for a custom template. Passed to the head.
opts.customTemplates (object?) Define multiple custom templates
opts.customTemplates[key] (string) Name for the customTemplate
opts.customTemplates[key].templateBody(string) Handlebars template to render in the body for this custom template. Populated with templateParams.
opts.customTemplates[key].templateStyles(string) CSS to use for this custom template. Passed to the head
opts.output (string?) Path to write image
opts.type (string?) Type of the output image. Overwritten by output path extension. One of:
jpeg (default)
png
opts.jpegQuality (number, default
90) JPEG image quality
opts.size (string?) Preset size for the image. One of:
facebook
twitter (default)
ig-landscape
ig-portrait
ig-square
ig-story
WIDTHxHEIGHT Any width, height pairing
opts.browser (Browser?) Instance of puppeteer's
Browser to use instead of the internal version. Useful for serverless functions, which may require
chrome-aws-lambda. This browser instance will not be automatically closed.
opts.preview (boolean?) Render the image with a chrome, as it would look on Twitter
basic
A basic template to show some short text overlaying an image.
title (string) Title text for the image
logo (string?) URL to a logo to render above the text
imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image
unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image
unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image
backgroundImageAnchor (string?, default
"C") Anchor point for the background image. Valid options are
C,
N,
NE,
E,
SE,
S,
SW,
W or
NW.
backgroundImageOverlay (boolean?, default
true) Add a dark overlay on top of the background image
background (string?) CSS background prop. Prefer
imageUrl if using image.
color (string?, default
"white") Color for the title
googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load
fontFamily (string?, default
'"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif') Font family
fontSize (string?, default
"128px") Font size
watermark (string?) Watermark text to render at the bottom of the image.
article
A template for an article, with an eyebrow that can be used for dates
title (string) Title text
subtitle (string?) Subtitle text
eyebrow (string) Eyebrow text, rendered above the title, like a date
logo (string?) URL to a logo to render above the text
imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image
unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image
unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image
backgroundImageAnchor (string?, default
"C") Anchor point for the background image. Valid options are
C,
N,
NE,
E,
SE,
S,
SW,
W or
NW.
backgroundImageOverlay (boolean?, default
true) Add a dark overlay on top of the background image
background (string?) CSS background prop. Prefer
imageUrl if using image.
color (string?, default
"white") Color for the text
googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load
fontFamily (string?, default
'"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif') Font family
watermark (string?) Watermark text to render at the bottom of the image.
fiftyfifty
A multiuse template for an array of content
title (string) Title text
subtitle (string?) Subtitle text
footer (string) Footer text
split (
straight |
diagonal |
diagonal-reverse, default
straight) Style of split between content and image
logo (string?) URL for the logo image
imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image
unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image
unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image
googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load
fontFamily (string?, default
'"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif') Font family
watermark (string?) Watermark text to render in the bottom left. Same as
footer.
MIT © Chris Villa