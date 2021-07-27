Create dynamic social share images using HTML + CSS via puppeteer. For a hosted version, see OGIMPACT.

Installation

npm i puppeteer-social-image --save

Usage

Render "basic" template

import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image" ; renderSocialImage({ template : "basic" , templateParams : { imageUrl : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557958114-3d2440207108?w=1950&q=80" , title : "Hello, world" }, output : "image.png" , size : "facebook" });

Render custom template

import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image" ; renderSocialImage({ templateBody : '<div class="Main">Hello, {{name}}!</div>' , templateStyles : ".Main { color: blue; }" , templateParams : { name : "Jane" }, output : "image.png" , size : "facebook" });

Render on a serverless function

Add the puppeteer-serverless package, and pass it to the render function via the browser option:

import puppeteer from "puppeteer-serverless" ; import renderSocialImage from "puppeteer-social-image" ; export default async () => { await renderSocialImage({ template : "basic" , templateParams : { imageUrl : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557958114-3d2440207108?w=1950&q=80" , title : "Hello, world" }, browser : await puppeteer.launch({}) }); };

API

renderSocialImage

Returns Promise<Buffer> .

Type: function (opts): Promise

opts (object) Configuration options

(object) Configuration options opts.template (string) Name of a prebuilt template. One of: basic (default) article fiftyfifty

(string) Name of a prebuilt template. One of: opts.templateParams (object) Params to be passed to the template. If using prebuilt templates, see below for APIs.

(object) Params to be passed to the template. If using prebuilt templates, see below for APIs. opts.templateBody (string?) Handlebars template to render in the body for a custom template. Populated with templateParams.

(string?) Handlebars template to render in the body for a custom template. Populated with templateParams. opts.templateStyles (string?) CSS to use for a custom template. Passed to the head.

(string?) CSS to use for a custom template. Passed to the head. opts.customTemplates (object?) Define multiple custom templates opts.customTemplates[key] (string) Name for the customTemplate opts.customTemplates[key].templateBody (string) Handlebars template to render in the body for this custom template. Populated with templateParams. opts.customTemplates[key].templateStyles (string) CSS to use for this custom template. Passed to the head

(object?) Define multiple custom templates opts.output (string?) Path to write image

(string?) Path to write image opts.type (string?) Type of the output image. Overwritten by output path extension. One of: jpeg (default) png

(string?) Type of the output image. Overwritten by output path extension. One of: opts.jpegQuality (number, default 90 ) JPEG image quality

(number, default ) JPEG image quality opts.size (string?) Preset size for the image. One of: facebook twitter (default) ig-landscape ig-portrait ig-square ig-story WIDTHxHEIGHT Any width, height pairing

(string?) Preset size for the image. One of: opts.browser (Browser?) Instance of puppeteer's Browser to use instead of the internal version. Useful for serverless functions, which may require chrome-aws-lambda . This browser instance will not be automatically closed.

(Browser?) Instance of puppeteer's to use instead of the internal version. Useful for serverless functions, which may require . This browser instance will not be automatically closed. opts.preview (boolean?) Render the image with a chrome, as it would look on Twitter

Templates

basic

A basic template to show some short text overlaying an image.

API

title (string) Title text for the image

(string) Title text for the image logo (string?) URL to a logo to render above the text

(string?) URL to a logo to render above the text imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image

(string?) URL for the background image unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image

(string?) Unsplash ID for the background image unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image

(string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image backgroundImageAnchor (string?, default "C" ) Anchor point for the background image. Valid options are C , N , NE , E , SE , S , SW , W or NW .

(string?, default ) Anchor point for the background image. Valid options are , , , , , , , or . backgroundImageOverlay (boolean?, default true ) Add a dark overlay on top of the background image

(boolean?, default ) Add a dark overlay on top of the background image background (string?) CSS background prop. Prefer imageUrl if using image.

(string?) CSS background prop. Prefer if using image. color (string?, default "white" ) Color for the title

(string?, default ) Color for the title googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load

(string?) Name for Google font to load fontFamily (string?, default '"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif' ) Font family

(string?, default ) Font family fontSize (string?, default "128px" ) Font size

(string?, default ) Font size watermark (string?) Watermark text to render at the bottom of the image.

article

A template for an article, with an eyebrow that can be used for dates

API

title (string) Title text

(string) Title text subtitle (string?) Subtitle text

(string?) Subtitle text eyebrow (string) Eyebrow text, rendered above the title, like a date

(string) Eyebrow text, rendered above the title, like a date logo (string?) URL to a logo to render above the text

(string?) URL to a logo to render above the text imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image

(string?) URL for the background image unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image

(string?) Unsplash ID for the background image unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image

(string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image backgroundImageAnchor (string?, default "C" ) Anchor point for the background image. Valid options are C , N , NE , E , SE , S , SW , W or NW .

(string?, default ) Anchor point for the background image. Valid options are , , , , , , , or . backgroundImageOverlay (boolean?, default true ) Add a dark overlay on top of the background image

(boolean?, default ) Add a dark overlay on top of the background image background (string?) CSS background prop. Prefer imageUrl if using image.

(string?) CSS background prop. Prefer if using image. color (string?, default "white" ) Color for the text

(string?, default ) Color for the text googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load

(string?) Name for Google font to load fontFamily (string?, default '"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif' ) Font family

(string?, default ) Font family watermark (string?) Watermark text to render at the bottom of the image.

fiftyfifty

A multiuse template for an array of content

API

title (string) Title text

(string) Title text subtitle (string?) Subtitle text

(string?) Subtitle text footer (string) Footer text

(string) Footer text split ( straight | diagonal | diagonal-reverse , default straight ) Style of split between content and image

( | | , default ) Style of split between content and image logo (string?) URL for the logo image

(string?) URL for the logo image imageUrl (string?) URL for the background image

(string?) URL for the background image unsplashId (string?) Unsplash ID for the background image

(string?) Unsplash ID for the background image unsplashKeywords (string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image

(string?) Unsplash keywords to use for the background image googleFont (string?) Name for Google font to load

(string?) Name for Google font to load fontFamily (string?, default '"Lato", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif' ) Font family

(string?, default ) Font family watermark (string?) Watermark text to render in the bottom left. Same as footer .

License

MIT © Chris Villa