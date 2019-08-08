at this point its just proof of concept made for solving my own issue. Feel free to add any suggestions

Why

I got used to some useful css selectors which are not supported by puppeteer like:

:contains(text)

example from puppeteer docks modified to be using puppeteer-selector

const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ); const select = require ( 'puppeteer-select' ); ( async ( ) => { const browser = await puppeteer.launch(); const page = await browser.newPage(); await page.goto( 'https://example.com' ); await select(page).assertElementPresent( 'div.Tag:contains(Events) > button' ); const element = await select(page).getElement( 'div.Tag:contains(Events) > button' ); await element.click() await browser.close(); })();

this lib is using "sizzle" all available selectors is here https://github.com/jquery/sizzle/wiki#selectors