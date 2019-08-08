at this point its just proof of concept made for solving my own issue. Feel free to add any suggestions
I got used to some useful css selectors which are not supported by puppeteer like:
:contains(text)
example from puppeteer docks modified to be using puppeteer-selector
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const select = require ('puppeteer-select');
(async () => {
const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
const page = await browser.newPage();
await page.goto('https://example.com');
await select(page).assertElementPresent('div.Tag:contains(Events) > button');
const element = await select(page).getElement('div.Tag:contains(Events) > button');
await element.click()
await browser.close();
})();
this lib is using "sizzle" all available selectors is here https://github.com/jquery/sizzle/wiki#selectors