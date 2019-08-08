openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

puppeteer-select

by Vladimir Polyakov
1.0.3 (see all)

advanced css selectors for puppeteer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Puppeteer-select

at this point its just proof of concept made for solving my own issue. Feel free to add any suggestions

Why

I got used to some useful css selectors which are not supported by puppeteer like:

:contains(text)

example from puppeteer docks modified to be using puppeteer-selector

const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const select = require ('puppeteer-select');

(async () => {
  const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
  const page = await browser.newPage();
  await page.goto('https://example.com');
  
  await select(page).assertElementPresent('div.Tag:contains(Events) > button');
  const element = await select(page).getElement('div.Tag:contains(Events) > button');
  await element.click()

  await browser.close();
})();

this lib is using "sizzle" all available selectors is here https://github.com/jquery/sizzle/wiki#selectors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial