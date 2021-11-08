Small library that allows us to compare screenshots generated by puppeteer in our tests.

Installation

To use Puppeteer Screenshot Tester in your project, run:

yarn add

or

npm install --save-dev puppeteer-screenshot-tester

Usage

Require the puppeteer-screenshot-tester library:

const ScreenshotTester = require ( 'puppeteer-screenshot-tester' )

Initialize Screenshot Tester

const tester = await ScreenshotTester()

Optional arguments:

const tester = await ScreenshotTester( [threshold = 0 ][, includeAA = false [, ignoreColors = false [, matchingBox = { ignoreRectangles = [], includeRectangle = [] } [, errorSettings = Object [, outputSettings = Object ]]]]] )

threshold <[number]> A threshold value <0,1> default set to 0, max ratio of difference between images

<[number]> A threshold value <0,1> default set to 0, max ratio of difference between images includeAA <[boolean]> Should include anti aliasing?

<[boolean]> Should include anti aliasing? ignoreColors <[boolean]> Should ignore colors?

<[boolean]> Should ignore colors? matchingBox <[Object]> Restrict what should be compared

<[Object]> Restrict what should be compared matchingBox.ignoreRectangles <[Array<Array[x, y, width, height]>]> Should ignore rectangles? example: [[325,170,100,40], [10,10,200,200]] , X and Y should be the coordinates of the top-left corner

<[Array<Array[x, y, width, height]>]> Should ignore rectangles? example: , matchingBox.includeRectangle <[Array<Array[x, y, width, height]>]> Compare only part of screen? example: [[325,170,100,40], [10,10,200,200]] , X and Y should be the coordinates of the top-left corner

<[Array<Array[x, y, width, height]>]> Compare only part of screen? example: , errorSettings <[Object]> change how to display errors (errorType: flat | movement | flatDifferenceIntensity | movementDifferenceIntensity | diffOnly ): { errorColor: { red: 255 , green: 0 , blue: 255 }, errorType: 'flat' , transparency: 0.7 }

<[Object]> change how to display errors (errorType: | | | | ): outputSettings <[Object]> change the output image settings: { forceExt: 'jpeg' | 'png' | 'webp' | null , compressionLevel: 8 // 0 -9 for .png, 0 -100 otherwise }

<[Object]> change the output image settings: returns: <[function]> resolves to function

Run the test

const result = await tester(page)

Required arguments:

page <[BrowserPage]> BrowserPage returned by puppeteer when calling puppeteer.launch().newPage()

Optional arguments:

const result = await tester(page[, name = 'test' [, screenshotOptions = {}]])

name <[string]> name of created screenshot 'test' by default

<[string]> name of created screenshot 'test' by default screenshotOptions <[Object]> options passed to Puppeteer's screenshot method See the Puppeteer documentation for more info, plus the following keys: saveNewImageOnError : <[boolean]> saves the undiffed new image on error as ${saveFolder}/${name}-new${ext} overwriteImageOnChange : <[boolean]> overwrites the reference image ( ${saveFolder}/${name}${ext} ) on error / change

<[Object]> options passed to Puppeteer's screenshot method See the Puppeteer documentation for more info, plus the following keys:

Returns

<[boolean]> true if images are the same or there is no image to compare (first run)

Examples

const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ) const ScreenshotTester = require ( 'puppeteer-screenshot-tester' ) describe( 'google test' , () => { let originalTimeout beforeEach( function ( ) { originalTimeout = jasmine.DEFAULT_TIMEOUT_INTERVAL jasmine.DEFAULT_TIMEOUT_INTERVAL = 10000 }) afterEach( function ( ) { jasmine.DEFAULT_TIMEOUT_INTERVAL = originalTimeout }) it( `check if google exists` , async () => { const tester = await ScreenshotTester( 0.8 , false , false , [], { transparency : 0.5 }, { compressionLevel : 8 }) const browser = await puppeteer.launch() const page = await browser.newPage() await page.setViewport({ width : 1920 , height : 1080 }) await page.goto( 'https://www.google.com' , { waitUntil : 'networkidle0' }) await page.type( 'input[title="Search"]' , 'Hello' , { delay : 100 }) const result = await tester(page, 'test2' , { fullPage : true , }) await browser.close() expect(result).toBe( true ) }) })

Ignoring Rectangles and Including rectangles

const tester = await ScreenshotTester( 0.1 , false , false , { ignoreRectangles : [[ 650 , 300 , 700 , 200 ]], includeRectangles : [[ 300 , 200 , 1100 , 1100 ]] }, { transparency : 0.5 } )

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people 😎 :

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!