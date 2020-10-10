With puppeteer-request-spy you can easily watch, fake, modify or block requests from puppeteer matching patterns.
npm install puppeteer-request-spy --save-dev
First create a new
RequestInterceptor with a
matcher function and an optional logger.
function KeywordMatcher(testee, keyword) {
return testee.indexOf(keyword) > -1;
}
let requestInterceptor = new RequestInterceptor(KeywordMatcher, console);
Next create a new
RequestSpy with a
pattern to be matched against all requests.
let imageSpy = new RequestSpy('/pictures');
The
RequestSpy needs to be registered with the
RequestInterceptor.
requestInterceptor.addSpy(imageSpy);
To use the puppeteer's request event the RequestInterception flag on the page object has to be set to true.
await page.setRequestInterception(true);
The
RequestInterceptor must be registered with puppeteer.
page.on('request', requestInterceptor.intercept.bind(requestInterceptor));
After puppeteer's page object finished navigating to any page, you can query the
RequestSpy.
await page.goto('https://www.example.com');
assert.ok(!imageSpy.getMatchedRequests()[0].failure());
assert.ok(imageSpy.hasMatch() && imageSpy.getMatchCount() > 0);
When all responses have been loaded you can also query the response of any matched Request. You can ensure all responses have been loaded by using the networkidle0 option. For further information check the official puppeteer API.
for (let match of imagesSpy.getMatchedRequests()) {
assert.ok(match.response().ok());
}
Note
Since unhandled Promise rejections causes the node process to keep running after test failure, the
RequestInterceptorwill catch and log puppeteer's exception, if the
requestInterceptionflag is not set.
Intercepted requests can be modified by passing an overrides object to the RequestModifier. The response overrides have to match the Overrides object as specified in the official puppeteer API.
let requestModifier = new RequestModifier('/ajax/some-post-request', {
url: '/ajax/some-get-request',
method: 'GET',
postData: '',
headers: {}
});
requestInterceptor.addRequestModifier(requestModifier);
If you just want to replace the url of an intercepted request, you can use the RequestRedirector.
let requestRedirector = new RequestRedirector('/ajax/some-request', 'some/new/url');
requestInterceptor.addRequestModifier(requestRedirector);
The RequestRedirector uses the IRequestModifier interface.
Optionally you can add
patterns to block requests. Blocking requests speeds up page load since no data is loaded. Blocking requests takes precedence over overriding requests or faking responses, so any request blocked will not be replaced even when matching a
ResponseFaker. Blocked or faked requests will still be counted by a
RequestSpy with a matching pattern.
requestInterceptor.block(['scripts', 'track', '.png']);
The response of intercepted requests can be replaced by adding a ResponseFaker to the RequestInterceptor. The fake response has to match the Response object as specified in the official puppeteer API.
let responseFaker = new ResponseFaker('/ajax/some-request', {
status: 200,
contentType: 'application/json',
body: JSON.stringify({successful: false, payload: []})
});
requestInterceptor.addFaker(responseFaker);
For further details on how to replace different formats of data like images, text or html, please refer to the examples provided in the github repository.
It's also possible to replace the content of a response instead of replacing it:
let responseModifier = new ResponseModifier('/ajax/some-request', (response, request) => {
return response.replace('</head>', '<script></script></head>');
});
requestInterceptor.addFaker(responseModifier);
Note:
The request is currently loaded in the node environment, not the browser environment.
The ResponseModifier uses the IResponseFaker interface.
All ResponseFakers and ResponseModifiers now accept a callback for resolving the passed options. This callback can also be async or return a promise.
// static options
let requestRedirector = new RequestRedirector(
'/ajax/some-request',
'some/other/url'
);
// callback options
let requestModifier = new RequestModifier(
'/ajax/some-request',
(matchedRequest) => ({url: '/ajax/some-different-request'})
);
// async callback options
let requestRedirector = new RequestRedirector(
'/ajax/some-request',
async (matchedRequest) => 'some/new/url'
);
// promise callback options
let responseFaker = new ResponseFaker(
'/ajax/some-request',
(matchedRequest) => Promise.resolve(({
status: 200,
contentType: 'application/json',
body: JSON.stringify({successful: false, payload: []})
}))
);
As long as you follow the interfaces provided in the github repository you can create your own Spies, Fakers, Modifiers or Blocker.
let interceptor = new RequestInterceptor(
(testee, pattern) => testee.indexOf(pattern) > -1
);
let count = 0;
interceptor.addSpy({
isMatchingRequest: (_request, _matcher) => true,
addMatch: (_request) => count++
});
interceptor.addFaker({
isMatchingRequest: (_request, _matcher) => true,
getResponseFake: (request) => ({body: ''})
});
interceptor.addRequestModifier({
isMatchingRequest: (_request, _matcher) => true,
getOverride: (interceptedRequest) => ({url: ''})
});
interceptor.setRequestBlocker({
shouldBlockRequest: (_request, _matcher) => true,
clearUrlsToBlock: () => undefined,
addUrlsToBlock: (urlsToBlock) => undefined
});
puppeteer-request-spy works great with minimatch, it can be passed as the
matcher function.
const minimatch = require('minimatch');
let cssSpy = new RequestSpy('**/*.css');
let responseFaker = new ResponseFaker('**/*.jpg', someFakeResponse);
let requestInterceptor = new RequestInterceptor(minimatch);
requestInterceptor.addFaker(responseFaker);
requestInterceptor.addSpy(cssSpy);
requestInterceptor.block('**/*.js');
await page.setRequestInterception(true);
page.on('request', requestInterceptor.intercept.bind(requestInterceptor));
await page.goto('https://www.example.com');
assert.ok(cssSpy.hasMatch() && cssSpy.getMatchCount() > 0);
for (let matchedRequest of cssSpy.getMatchedRequests()) {
assert.ok(matchedRequest.response().status() === 200);
}
Full API can be found here.
There are some usage examples included in the github repository. Check them out to get started with writing a simple test with puppeteer and puppeteer-request-spy.
MIT