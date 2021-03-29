Renders Lottie animations via Puppeteer to image, GIF or MP4.
This module is also available as a CLI.
npm install --save puppeteer-lottie
If you want to generate GIFs, you must also install gifski. On macOS, you can run:
brew install gifski
If you want to generate MP4s, you must also install ffmpeg. On macOS, you can run:
brew install ffmpeg
const renderLottie = require('puppeteer-lottie')
// Create an MP4 from a lottie animation
await renderLottie({
path: 'fixtures/bodymovin.json',
output: 'example.mp4'
})
// Create a GIF with width 640px from a lottie animation
await renderLottie({
path: 'fixtures/bodymovin.json',
output: 'example.gif',
width: 640
})
// Render each frame of the animation as PNG images with height 128px
await renderLottie({
path: 'fixtures/bodymovin.json',
output: 'frame-%d.png', // sprintf format
height: 128
})
// Render the first frame of the animation as a JPEG image
await renderLottie({
path: 'fixtures/bodymovin.json',
output: 'preview.jpg'
})
If you don't pass
width or
height, the animation's intrinsic size will be used, and if that doesn't exist it will use 640x480.
If you pass
width or
height, the other dimension will be inferred by maintaining the original animation's aspect ratio.
If both
width and
height are passed, the output will have those dimensions, but there will be extra whitespace (or transparency if rendering PNGs) due to
lottie-web's default
rendererSettings.preserveAspectRatio of
xMidyMid meet (docs and demo).
For
mp4 outputs, the height may be different by a pixel due to the
x264 encoder requiring even heights.
Renders the given Lottie animation via Puppeteer.
You must pass either
path or
animationData to specify the Lottie animation.
output must be one of the following:
Type:
function (opts): Promise
opts object Configuration options
opts.output string Path or pattern to store result
opts.animationData object? JSON exported animation data
opts.path string? Relative path to the JSON file containing animation data
opts.width number? Optional output width
opts.height number? Optional output height
opts.jpegQuality object JPEG quality for frames (does nothing if using png) (optional, default
90)
opts.quiet object Set to true to disable console output (optional, default
false)
opts.deviceScaleFactor number Window device scale factor (optional, default
1)
opts.renderer string Which lottie-web renderer to use (optional, default
'svg')
opts.rendererSettings object? Optional lottie renderer settings
opts.puppeteerOptions object? Optional puppeteer launch settings
opts.ffmpegOptions object? Optional ffmpeg settings for
crf, profileVideo and preset values
opts.gifskiOptions object? Optional gifski settings (only for GIF outputs)
opts.style object Optional JS CSS styles to apply to the animation container (optional, default
{})
opts.inject object Optionally injects arbitrary string content into the head, style, or body elements. (optional, default
{})
opts.browser object? Optional puppeteer instance to reuse
All lottie-web features should be fully supported by the
svg,
canvas, and
html renderers.
This includes all of the animations on lottiefiles.com! 🔥
Also see Lottie's full list of supported features.
MIT © Travis Fischer
