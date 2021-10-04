puppeteer-loadtest provides a simple way to launch multiple puppeteer instances in parallel to run a simple load test on your site.
Install via npm:
$ npm install -g puppeteer-loadtest
To run a basic load test, just supply the name of a puppeteer script to run:
$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=sample.js
This will run the specified puppeteer script once in chrome headless instance.
--s flag is to mention sample size
--c flag is to mention number of concurrent executions per sample
--silent boolean to enable or disable logs
--outputFile send performance results to output file
$ puppeteer-loadtest --s=100 --c=25 --file=sample.js
This will run a total of 100 runs through the specified puppeteer script across 25 concurrent chrome headless instances.
$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=sample.js
$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js --s=100 --c=25
$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js --s=100 --c=25 --silent=true
$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js -s 100 -c 25
$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js -s 100 -c 25 --outputFile=performance.json
```
const startPuppeteerLoadTest = require('puppeteer-loadtest');
const results = await startPuppeteerLoadTest({
file, // path to file
samplesRequested, // number of samples requested
concurrencyRequested, // number of concurrency requested
});
console.log(results);
```
please provide feedback or feature requests using issues link
