openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pl

puppeteer-loadtest

by svenkatreddy
2.2.1 (see all)

load test puppeteer (Headless Chrome API) script using node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Test Runner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

puppeteer-loadtest

Build Status

NPM

puppeteer-loadtest provides a simple way to launch multiple puppeteer instances in parallel to run a simple load test on your site.

Installation

Install via npm:

$ npm install -g puppeteer-loadtest

Usage

To run a basic load test, just supply the name of a puppeteer script to run:

$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=sample.js

This will run the specified puppeteer script once in chrome headless instance.

Parameters

--s flag is to mention sample size --c flag is to mention number of concurrent executions per sample --silent boolean to enable or disable logs --outputFile send performance results to output file

$ puppeteer-loadtest --s=100 --c=25 --file=sample.js

This will run a total of 100 runs through the specified puppeteer script across 25 concurrent chrome headless instances.

Examples

$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=sample.js

$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js  --s=100 --c=25

$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js  --s=100 --c=25 --silent=true

$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js  -s 100 -c 25

$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js  -s 100 -c 25 --outputFile=performance.json

use as node module

```
const startPuppeteerLoadTest = require('puppeteer-loadtest');
const results = await startPuppeteerLoadTest({
    file, // path to file
    samplesRequested, // number of samples requested
    concurrencyRequested, // number of concurrency requested
});
console.log(results);
```

Contributors

David Madden

yuji38kwmt

Feedback

please provide feedback or feature requests using issues link

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tj
ts-jestA Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6Hard to Use
2Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
mocha☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant
avaNode.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
uvu
uvuuvu is an extremely fast and lightweight test runner for Node.js and the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
617K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
karma-chrome-launcherA Karma plugin. Launcher for Chrome and Chrome Canary.
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial