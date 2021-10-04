puppeteer-loadtest provides a simple way to launch multiple puppeteer instances in parallel to run a simple load test on your site.

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install -g puppeteer-loadtest

Usage

To run a basic load test, just supply the name of a puppeteer script to run:

$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=sample.js

This will run the specified puppeteer script once in chrome headless instance.

Parameters

--s flag is to mention sample size --c flag is to mention number of concurrent executions per sample --silent boolean to enable or disable logs --outputFile send performance results to output file

$ puppeteer-loadtest --s=100 --c=25 --file=sample.js

This will run a total of 100 runs through the specified puppeteer script across 25 concurrent chrome headless instances.

Examples

$ puppeteer-loadtest --file=sample.js $ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js --s=100 --c=25 $ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js --s=100 --c=25 --silent=true $ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js -s 100 -c 25 $ puppeteer-loadtest --file=./test/sample.js -s 100 -c 25 --outputFile=performance.json

use as node module

``` const startPuppeteerLoadTest = require ( 'puppeteer-loadtest' ); const results = await startPuppeteerLoadTest({ file, samplesRequested, concurrencyRequested, }); console.log(results); ```

Contributors

David Madden

yuji38kwmt

Feedback

please provide feedback or feature requests using issues link

Contributing