This is the monorepo for puppeteer-extra , a modular plugin framework for puppeteer . :-)

🌟 For the main documentation, please head over to the puppeteer-extra package.

In case you're interested in the available plugins, check out the packages folder.

Monorepo

Contributing Contributing PRs and new plugins are welcome! The plugin API for puppeteer-extra is clean and fun to use. Have a look the PuppeteerExtraPlugin base class documentation to get going and check out the existing plugins (minimal example is the anonymize-ua plugin) for reference. We use a monorepo powered by Lerna (and yarn workspaces), ava for testing, the standard style for linting and JSDoc heavily to auto-generate markdown documentation based on code. :-)