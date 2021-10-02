ExpressJs middleware for rendering PWA to bots using Puppeteer
This is a middleware for ExpressJs that uses Puppeter for render the page requested by "indexing" bots (and not).
This is a fork of the rendertron-middleware but using Puppeter instead of Rendertron, without needing another server to render the app. I have made some changes for my personal use (like removing the inject ShadyDOM option).
$ yarn add pupperender
const express = require('express');
const pupperender = require('pupperender');
const app = express();
app.use(pupperender.makeMiddleware({}));
app.use(express.static('files'));
app.listen(8080);
Like rendertron-middleware I decided to expose a
makeMiddleware function that takes a configuration object with the following
properties:
|Property
|Default
|Description
userAgentPattern
|A set of known bots that benefit from pre-rendering. Full list.
|RegExp for matching requests by User-Agent header.
excludeUrlPattern
|A set of known static file extensions. Full list.
|RegExp for excluding requests by the path component of the URL.
timeout
11000
|Millisecond timeout for waiting the page to load. Used by Puppeter. See also the Puppeter waitFor()
debug
false
|DEBUG flag to show some logs
useCache
false
|If the puppeterized content should be cached to speed up subsequent requests.
cacheTTL
3600
|Seconds until cached content is disregarded and puppeterized again. Only considered when
useCache is
true.
MIT © LasaleFamine