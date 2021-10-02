openbase logo
pup

pupperender

by Alessio Occhipinti
3.0.1 (see all)

ExpressJs middleware for rendering PWA to bots using Puppeteer.

Readme

pupperender

npm Build Status Build status codecov

ExpressJs middleware for rendering PWA to bots using Puppeteer

This is a middleware for ExpressJs that uses Puppeter for render the page requested by "indexing" bots (and not).

This is a fork of the rendertron-middleware but using Puppeter instead of Rendertron, without needing another server to render the app. I have made some changes for my personal use (like removing the inject ShadyDOM option).

Install

$ yarn add pupperender

Usage

const express = require('express');
const pupperender = require('pupperender');

const app = express();

app.use(pupperender.makeMiddleware({}));

app.use(express.static('files'));
app.listen(8080);

Configuration

Like rendertron-middleware I decided to expose a makeMiddleware function that takes a configuration object with the following properties:

PropertyDefaultDescription
userAgentPatternA set of known bots that benefit from pre-rendering. Full list.RegExp for matching requests by User-Agent header.
excludeUrlPatternA set of known static file extensions. Full list.RegExp for excluding requests by the path component of the URL.
timeout11000Millisecond timeout for waiting the page to load. Used by Puppeter. See also the Puppeter waitFor()
debugfalseDEBUG flag to show some logs
useCachefalseIf the puppeterized content should be cached to speed up subsequent requests.
cacheTTL3600Seconds until cached content is disregarded and puppeterized again. Only considered when useCache is true.

License

MIT © LasaleFamine

