Puppeteer is a Node library which provides a high-level API to control Chrome or Chromium over the DevTools Protocol. Puppeteer runs headless by default, but can be configured to run full (non-headless) Chrome or Chromium.
Most things that you can do manually in the browser can be done using Puppeteer! Here are a few examples to get you started:
To use Puppeteer in your project, run:
npm i puppeteer
# or "yarn add puppeteer"
Note: When you install Puppeteer, it downloads a recent version of Chromium (~170MB Mac, ~282MB Linux, ~280MB Win) that is guaranteed to work with the API. To skip the download, download into another path, or download a different browser, see Environment variables.
Since version 1.7.0 we publish the
puppeteer-core package,
a version of Puppeteer that doesn't download any browser by default.
npm i puppeteer-core
# or "yarn add puppeteer-core"
puppeteer-core is intended to be a lightweight version of Puppeteer for launching an existing browser installation or for connecting to a remote one. Be sure that the version of puppeteer-core you install is compatible with the
browser you intend to connect to.
See puppeteer vs puppeteer-core.
Puppeteer follows the latest maintenance LTS version of Node.
Note: Prior to v1.18.1, Puppeteer required at least Node v6.4.0. Versions from v1.18.1 to v2.1.0 rely on Node 8.9.0+. Starting from v3.0.0 Puppeteer starts to rely on Node 10.18.1+. All examples below use async/await which is only supported in Node v7.6.0 or greater.
Puppeteer will be familiar to people using other browser testing frameworks. You create an instance
of
Browser, open pages, and then manipulate them with Puppeteer's API.
Example - navigating to https://example.com and saving a screenshot as example.png:
Save file as example.js
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
(async () => {
const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
const page = await browser.newPage();
await page.goto('https://example.com');
await page.screenshot({ path: 'example.png' });
await browser.close();
})();
Execute script on the command line
node example.js
Puppeteer sets an initial page size to 800×600px, which defines the screenshot size. The page size can be customized with
Page.setViewport().
Example - create a PDF.
Save file as hn.js
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
(async () => {
const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
const page = await browser.newPage();
await page.goto('https://news.ycombinator.com', {
waitUntil: 'networkidle2',
});
await page.pdf({ path: 'hn.pdf', format: 'a4' });
await browser.close();
})();
Execute script on the command line
node hn.js
See
Page.pdf() for more information about creating pdfs.
Example - evaluate script in the context of the page
Save file as get-dimensions.js
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
(async () => {
const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
const page = await browser.newPage();
await page.goto('https://example.com');
// Get the "viewport" of the page, as reported by the page.
const dimensions = await page.evaluate(() => {
return {
width: document.documentElement.clientWidth,
height: document.documentElement.clientHeight,
deviceScaleFactor: window.devicePixelRatio,
};
});
console.log('Dimensions:', dimensions);
await browser.close();
})();
Execute script on the command line
node get-dimensions.js
See
Page.evaluate() for more information on
evaluate and related methods like
evaluateOnNewDocument and
exposeFunction.
1. Uses Headless mode
Puppeteer launches Chromium in headless mode. To launch a full version of Chromium, set the
headless option when launching a browser:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless: false }); // default is true
2. Runs a bundled version of Chromium
By default, Puppeteer downloads and uses a specific version of Chromium so its API
is guaranteed to work out of the box. To use Puppeteer with a different version of Chrome or Chromium,
pass in the executable's path when creating a
Browser instance:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ executablePath: '/path/to/Chrome' });
You can also use Puppeteer with Firefox Nightly (experimental support). See
Puppeteer.launch() for more information.
See
this article for a description of the differences between Chromium and Chrome.
This article describes some differences for Linux users.
3. Creates a fresh user profile
Puppeteer creates its own browser user profile which it cleans up on every run.
Turn off headless mode - sometimes it's useful to see what the browser is
displaying. Instead of launching in headless mode, launch a full version of
the browser using
headless: false:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless: false });
Slow it down - the
slowMo option slows down Puppeteer operations by the
specified amount of milliseconds. It's another way to help see what's going on.
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({
headless: false,
slowMo: 250, // slow down by 250ms
});
Capture console output - You can listen for the
console event.
This is also handy when debugging code in
page.evaluate():
page.on('console', (msg) => console.log('PAGE LOG:', msg.text()));
await page.evaluate(() => console.log(`url is ${location.href}`));
Use debugger in application code browser
There are two execution context: node.js that is running test code, and the browser
running application code being tested. This lets you debug code in the
application code browser; ie code inside
evaluate().
Use
{devtools: true} when launching Puppeteer:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ devtools: true });
Change default test timeout:
jest:
jest.setTimeout(100000);
jasmine:
jasmine.DEFAULT_TIMEOUT_INTERVAL = 100000;
mocha:
this.timeout(100000); (don't forget to change test to use function and not '=>')
Add an evaluate statement with
debugger inside / add
debugger to an existing evaluate statement:
await page.evaluate(() => {
debugger;
});
The test will now stop executing in the above evaluate statement, and chromium will stop in debug mode.
Use debugger in node.js
This will let you debug test code. For example, you can step over
await page.click() in the node.js script and see the click happen in the application code browser.
Note that you won't be able to run
await page.click() in
DevTools console due to this Chromium bug. So if
you want to try something out, you have to add it to your test file.
Add
debugger; to your test, eg:
debugger;
await page.click('a[target=_blank]');
Set
headless to
false
Run
node --inspect-brk, eg
node --inspect-brk node_modules/.bin/jest tests
In Chrome open
chrome://inspect/#devices and click
inspect
In the newly opened test browser, type
F8 to resume test execution
Now your
debugger will be hit and you can debug in the test browser
Enable verbose logging - internal DevTools protocol traffic
will be logged via the
debug module under the
puppeteer namespace.
# Basic verbose logging
env DEBUG="puppeteer:*" node script.js
# Protocol traffic can be rather noisy. This example filters out all Network domain messages
env DEBUG="puppeteer:*" env DEBUG_COLORS=true node script.js 2>&1 | grep -v '"Network'
Debug your Puppeteer (node) code easily, using ndb
npm install -g ndb (or even better, use npx!)
add a
debugger to your Puppeteer (node) code
add
ndb (or
npx ndb) before your test command. For example:
ndb jest or
ndb mocha (or
npx ndb jest /
npx ndb mocha)
debug your test inside chromium like a boss!
We have recently completed a migration to move the Puppeteer source code from JavaScript to TypeScript and as of version 7.0.1 we ship our own built-in type definitions.
If you are on a version older than 7, we recommend installing the Puppeteer type definitions from the DefinitelyTyped repository:
npm install --save-dev @types/puppeteer
The types that you'll see appearing in the Puppeteer source code are based off the great work of those who have contributed to the
@types/puppeteer package. We really appreciate the hard work those people put in to providing high quality TypeScript definitions for Puppeteer's users.
Check out contributing guide to get an overview of Puppeteer development.
The Chrome DevTools team maintains the library, but we'd love your help and expertise on the project! See Contributing.
Official Firefox support is currently experimental. The ongoing collaboration with Mozilla aims to support common end-to-end testing use cases, for which developers expect cross-browser coverage. The Puppeteer team needs input from users to stabilize Firefox support and to bring missing APIs to our attention.
From Puppeteer v2.1.0 onwards you can specify
puppeteer.launch({product: 'firefox'}) to run your Puppeteer scripts in Firefox Nightly, without any additional custom patches. While an older experiment required a patched version of Firefox, the current approach works with “stock” Firefox.
We will continue to collaborate with other browser vendors to bring Puppeteer support to browsers such as Safari. This effort includes exploration of a standard for executing cross-browser commands (instead of relying on the non-standard DevTools Protocol used by Chrome).
The goals of the project are:
We adapt Chromium principles to help us drive product decisions:
No. Both projects are valuable for very different reasons:
That said, you can use Puppeteer to run tests against Chromium, e.g. using the community-driven jest-puppeteer. While this probably shouldn’t be your only testing solution, it does have a few good points compared to WebDriver:
We see Puppeteer as an indivisible entity with Chromium. Each version of Puppeteer bundles a specific version of Chromium – the only version it is guaranteed to work with.
This is not an artificial constraint: A lot of work on Puppeteer is actually taking place in the Chromium repository. Here’s a typical story:
However, oftentimes it is desirable to use Puppeteer with the official Google Chrome rather than Chromium. For this to work, you should install a
puppeteer-core version that corresponds to the Chrome version.
For example, in order to drive Chrome 71 with puppeteer-core, use
chrome-71 npm tag:
npm install puppeteer-core@chrome-71
Look for the
chromium entry in revisions.ts. To find the corresponding Chromium commit and version number, search for the revision prefixed by an
r in OmahaProxy's "Find Releases" section.
Since Firefox support is experimental, Puppeteer downloads the latest Firefox Nightly when the
PUPPETEER_PRODUCT environment variable is set to
firefox. That's also why the value of
firefox in revisions.ts is
latest -- Puppeteer isn't tied to a particular Firefox version.
To fetch Firefox Nightly as part of Puppeteer installation:
PUPPETEER_PRODUCT=firefox npm i puppeteer
# or "yarn add puppeteer"
From Puppeteer’s standpoint, “navigation” is anything that changes a page’s URL. Aside from regular navigation where the browser hits the network to fetch a new document from the web server, this includes anchor navigations and History API usage.
With this definition of “navigation,” Puppeteer works seamlessly with single-page applications.
In browsers, input events could be divided into two big groups: trusted vs. untrusted.
document.createEvent or
element.click() methods.
Websites can distinguish between these two groups:
Event.isTrusted event flag
'click' event is preceded by
'mousedown' and
'mouseup' events.
For automation purposes it’s important to generate trusted events. All input events generated with Puppeteer are trusted and fire proper accompanying events. If, for some reason, one needs an untrusted event, it’s always possible to hop into a page context with
page.evaluate and generate a fake event:
await page.evaluate(() => {
document.querySelector('button[type=submit]').click();
});
You may find that Puppeteer does not behave as expected when controlling pages that incorporate audio and video. (For example, video playback/screenshots is likely to fail.) There are two reasons for this:
executablePath option to
puppeteer.launch. You should only use this configuration if you need an official release of Chrome that supports these media formats.)
We have a troubleshooting guide for various operating systems that lists the required dependencies.
npm ci run. How can I cache the download?
The default download path is
node_modules/puppeteer/.local-chromium. However, you can change that path with the
PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_PATH environment variable.
Puppeteer uses that variable to resolve the Chromium executable location during launch, so you don’t need to specify
PUPPETEER_EXECUTABLE_PATH as well.
For example, if you wish to keep the Chromium download in
~/.npm/chromium:
export PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_PATH=~/.npm/chromium
npm ci
# by default the Chromium executable path is inferred
# from the download path
npm test
# a new run of npm ci will check for the existence of
# Chromium in ~/.npm/chromium
npm ci
You can check out this repo or install the latest prerelease from npm:
npm i --save puppeteer@next
Please note that prerelease may be unstable and contain bugs.
There are many ways to get help on Puppeteer:
Make sure to search these channels before posting your question.