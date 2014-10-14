Everybody loves screenshots!
This is pretty simple, believe me!
mkdir ~/mypupergrep
cd ~/mypupergrep
mkdir node_modules
npm install pupergrep
Now you have
pupergrep module installed.
PuperGrep needs to know what to monitor. Simple server to make you understand what I mean:
(function() {
var PuperGrep = require("pupergrep"),
puper = new PuperGrep();
// if your log has ANSI escape sequences (default):
puper.add("my_ansi_log", "/var/log/my_cool_log", "ansi");
// or it may be interpreted as html
puper.add("my_html_log", "/var/log/my_cool_log", "html");
// if you want to colorize (decorate) your log before outputting as html:
puper.add("fancy_log", "/var/log/my_cool_log", "html", function(line, callback) {
callback(undefined, "<span style='color: red;'>" + line + "</span>");
});
puper.listen(8080, "127.0.0.1");
})();
Save it to
~/mypupergrep/server.js. Run it right after that:
node server.js
Now cross your fingers and open
http://127.0.0.1:8080/ in your favorite browser. This is it!
If you want nginx in front of your logs for security or whatever, this is example config:
server {
listen 80;
server_name localhost;
location / {
index index.html;
root /home/user/mypupergrep/node_modules/pupergrep/public;
}
location /socket.io/ {
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:8080/socket.io/;
}
}
This way you may open
http://127.0.0.1/ and enjoy your logs. Note that nginx does not support
websockets yet and you'll need to wait for 2 seconds to switch from ws to xhr-polling.
Let me guess, you tried to monitor access log of nginx server that proxy your PuperGrep? You bastard! Stop it right now!
Another trouble? Hm. Post an issue!
You're welcome! Make a pull request and we'll see.
Inspired by supergrep from Etsy.