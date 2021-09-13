openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pup

pupa

by Sindre Sorhus
3.1.0 (see all)

Simple micro templating

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9M

GitHub Stars

305

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pupa

Simple micro templating

Useful when all you need is to fill in some placeholders.

Install

$ npm install pupa

Usage

import pupa from 'pupa';

pupa('The mobile number of {name} is {phone.mobile}', {
    name: 'Sindre',
    phone: {
        mobile: '609 24 363'
    }
});
//=> 'The mobile number of Sindre is 609 24 363'

pupa('I like {0} and {1}', ['🦄', '🐮']);
//=> 'I like 🦄 and 🐮'

// Double braces encodes the HTML entities to avoid code injection.
pupa('I like {{0}} and {{1}}', ['<br>🦄</br>', '<i>🐮</i>']);
//=> 'I like &lt;br&gt;🦄&lt;/br&gt; and &lt;i&gt;🐮&lt;/i&gt;'

API

pupa(template, data, options?)

template

Type: string

Text with placeholders for data properties.

data

Type: object | unknown[]

Data to interpolate into template.

options

Type: object

ignoreMissing

Type: boolean\ Default: false

By default, Pupa throws a MissingValueError when a placeholder resolves to undefined. With this option set to true, it simply ignores it and leaves the placeholder as is.

transform

Type: ((data: {value: unknown; key: string}) => unknown) | undefined (default: ({value}) => value)

Performs arbitrary operation for each interpolation. If the returned value was undefined, it behaves differently depending on the ignoreMissing option. Otherwise, the returned value will be interpolated into a string (and escaped when double-braced) and embedded into the template.

MissingValueError

Exposed for instance checking.

FAQ

What about template literals?

Template literals expand on creation. This module expands the template on execution, which can be useful if either or both template and data are lazily created or user-supplied.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial