Simple micro templating
Useful when all you need is to fill in some placeholders.
$ npm install pupa
import pupa from 'pupa';
pupa('The mobile number of {name} is {phone.mobile}', {
name: 'Sindre',
phone: {
mobile: '609 24 363'
}
});
//=> 'The mobile number of Sindre is 609 24 363'
pupa('I like {0} and {1}', ['🦄', '🐮']);
//=> 'I like 🦄 and 🐮'
// Double braces encodes the HTML entities to avoid code injection.
pupa('I like {{0}} and {{1}}', ['<br>🦄</br>', '<i>🐮</i>']);
//=> 'I like <br>🦄</br> and <i>🐮</i>'
Type:
string
Text with placeholders for
data properties.
Type:
object | unknown[]
Data to interpolate into
template.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
By default, Pupa throws a
MissingValueError when a placeholder resolves to
undefined. With this option set to
true, it simply ignores it and leaves the placeholder as is.
Type:
((data: {value: unknown; key: string}) => unknown) | undefined (default:
({value}) => value)
Performs arbitrary operation for each interpolation. If the returned value was
undefined, it behaves differently depending on the
ignoreMissing option. Otherwise, the returned value will be interpolated into a string (and escaped when double-braced) and embedded into the template.
Exposed for instance checking.
Template literals expand on creation. This module expands the template on execution, which can be useful if either or both template and data are lazily created or user-supplied.