Punycode.js is a robust Punycode converter that fully complies to RFC 3492 and RFC 5891.

This JavaScript library is the result of comparing, optimizing and documenting different open-source implementations of the Punycode algorithm:

This project was bundled with Node.js from v0.6.2+ until v7 (soft-deprecated).

The current version supports recent versions of Node.js only. It provides a CommonJS module and an ES6 module. For the old version that offers the same functionality with broader support, including Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers, see v1.4.1.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install punycode --save

In Node.js:

⚠️ Note that userland modules don't hide core modules. For example, require('punycode') still imports the deprecated core module even if you executed npm install punycode . Use require('punycode/') to import userland modules rather than core modules.

const punycode = require ( 'punycode/' );

API

Converts a Punycode string of ASCII symbols to a string of Unicode symbols.

punycode.decode( 'maana-pta' ); punycode.decode( '--dqo34k' );

Converts a string of Unicode symbols to a Punycode string of ASCII symbols.

punycode.encode( 'mañana' ); punycode.encode( '☃-⌘' );

Converts a Punycode string representing a domain name or an email address to Unicode. Only the Punycoded parts of the input will be converted, i.e. it doesn’t matter if you call it on a string that has already been converted to Unicode.

punycode.toUnicode( 'xn--maana-pta.com' ); punycode.toUnicode( 'xn----dqo34k.com' ); punycode.toUnicode( 'джумла@xn--p-8sbkgc5ag7bhce.xn--ba-lmcq' );

Converts a lowercased Unicode string representing a domain name or an email address to Punycode. Only the non-ASCII parts of the input will be converted, i.e. it doesn’t matter if you call it with a domain that’s already in ASCII.

punycode.toASCII( 'mañana.com' ); punycode.toASCII( '☃-⌘.com' ); punycode.toASCII( 'джумла@джpумлатест.bрфa' );

Creates an array containing the numeric code point values of each Unicode symbol in the string. While JavaScript uses UCS-2 internally, this function will convert a pair of surrogate halves (each of which UCS-2 exposes as separate characters) into a single code point, matching UTF-16.

punycode.ucs2.decode( 'abc' ); punycode.ucs2.decode( '\uD834\uDF06' );

Creates a string based on an array of numeric code point values.

punycode.ucs2.encode([ 0x61 , 0x62 , 0x63 ]); punycode.ucs2.encode([ 0x1D306 ]);

A string representing the current Punycode.js version number.

Author

License

Punycode.js is available under the MIT license.