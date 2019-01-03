Punt

A small layer on top of node's core UDP module to make fast volatile messaging even simpler. Punt uses the tiny AMP prototol to serialize buffer, string, and json arguments.

Installation

npm install punt

Example

A small in-proc example of a server with three clients:

var punt = require ( 'punt' ); var server = punt.bind( '0.0.0.0:5000' ); var a = punt.connect( '0.0.0.0:5000' ); var b = punt.connect( '0.0.0.0:5000' ); var c = punt.connect( '0.0.0.0:5000' ); server.on( 'message' , function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); }); setInterval( function ( ) { a.send({ hello : 'world' }); }, 150 ); setInterval( function ( ) { b.send( 'hello world' ); }, 150 ); setInterval( function ( ) { c.send(Buffer.from( 'hello' )); }, 150 );

yielding:

< Buffer 68 65 6 c 6 c 6 f > hello world { hello : 'world' } < Buffer 68 65 6 c 6 c 6 f > hello world { hello : 'world' } ...

API

Bind to the given addr .

Connect to the given addr .

Send one or more arguments a single atomic message. The following types are supported through AMP:

strings

buffers

objects (serialized as JSON)

License

MIT