A small layer on top of node's core UDP module to make fast volatile messaging even simpler. Punt uses the tiny AMP prototol to serialize buffer, string, and json arguments.
$ npm install punt
A small in-proc example of a server with three clients:
var punt = require('punt');
var server = punt.bind('0.0.0.0:5000');
var a = punt.connect('0.0.0.0:5000');
var b = punt.connect('0.0.0.0:5000');
var c = punt.connect('0.0.0.0:5000');
server.on('message', function(msg){
console.log(msg);
});
setInterval(function(){
a.send({ hello: 'world' });
}, 150);
setInterval(function(){
b.send('hello world');
}, 150);
setInterval(function(){
c.send(Buffer.from('hello'));
}, 150);
yielding:
<Buffer 68 65 6c 6c 6f>
hello world
{ hello: 'world' }
<Buffer 68 65 6c 6c 6f>
hello world
{ hello: 'world' }
...
Bind to the given
addr.
Connect to the given
addr.
Send one or more arguments a single atomic message. The following types are supported through AMP:
MIT