by TJ Holowaychuk
2.3.0 (see all)

Elegant UDP messaging for nodejs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82

GitHub Stars

336

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js UDP

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Punt

A small layer on top of node's core UDP module to make fast volatile messaging even simpler. Punt uses the tiny AMP prototol to serialize buffer, string, and json arguments.

Installation

$ npm install punt

Example

A small in-proc example of a server with three clients:

var punt = require('punt');
var server = punt.bind('0.0.0.0:5000');
var a = punt.connect('0.0.0.0:5000');
var b = punt.connect('0.0.0.0:5000');
var c = punt.connect('0.0.0.0:5000');

server.on('message', function(msg){
  console.log(msg);
});

setInterval(function(){
  a.send({ hello: 'world' });
}, 150);

setInterval(function(){
  b.send('hello world');
}, 150);

setInterval(function(){
  c.send(Buffer.from('hello'));
}, 150);

yielding:

<Buffer 68 65 6c 6c 6f>
hello world
{ hello: 'world' }
<Buffer 68 65 6c 6c 6f>
hello world
{ hello: 'world' }
...

API

Server(addr)

Bind to the given addr.

Client(addr)

Connect to the given addr.

Client#send(...)

Send one or more arguments a single atomic message. The following types are supported through AMP:

  • strings
  • buffers
  • objects (serialized as JSON)

License

MIT

Alternatives

net
netcat:computer: Netcat client and server modules written in pure Javascript for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ds
datagram-streamStreaming UDP with bcast, mcast or direct options
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
4K
gu
graphite-udpGraphite UDP client for Node.js
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
188
nl
node-lifxNode.js implementation of the LIFX LAN protocol :bulb:
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
144
up
udp-packetencode/decode raw udp packets
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
68
