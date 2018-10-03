Pundle

modern javascript bundler

Pundle is a next generation module bundler. It's written with extensibility and performance in mind.

Getting Started

Pundle is still in beta but it's pretty stable. Here's how you can try it today!

For Yarn users

yarn create pundle-react-app my-app yarn create pundle-babel-app my-app yarn create pundle-app my-app

If you have Node v8+

npm init pundle-react-app my-app npm init pundle-babel-app my-app npm init pundle-app my-app

Top Priority

docs

Note to self

"ModuleScopePlugin" to limit direct import of files

ESlint to lint files

enforce case sensitivity?

Post-initial demo goals