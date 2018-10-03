modern javascript bundler
Pundle is a next generation module bundler. It's written with extensibility and performance in mind.
Pundle is still in beta but it's pretty stable. Here's how you can try it today!
For Yarn users
# For a react app with babel + hmr preconfigured
yarn create pundle-react-app my-app
# For a JS app with babel preconfigured
yarn create pundle-babel-app my-app
# For a pure bare bones app
yarn create pundle-app my-app
If you have Node v8+
npm init pundle-react-app my-app
npm init pundle-babel-app my-app
npm init pundle-app my-app