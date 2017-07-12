Punchcard CMS

Headless Content Management System designed with content strategy at its heart. Built with Node.

Install and Usage

npm i punchcard-cms --save

const punchcard = require ( 'punchcard-cms' ); punchcard().then( app => { app.listen( 8080 ); })

Setting File Storage

Punchcard uses any Vinyl Adapter that your heart desires. A good first place to start is searching for vinyl on NPM. Punchcard assumes all vinyl adapters are named vinyl-adapter .

Developing Locally

Make sure PostgresSQL is set up locally (see below)

Install all the things

npm install

Run the following to run both the database and get the server running:

$ npm run dev

debug mode

Uses node's built in inspector. This works in chrome only.

$ npm run dev:database

then in a separate window:

$ npm run debug

There will be instructions and a link to paste into chrome shown in the terminal after this debug command is run.

Setting up PostgreSQL locally

Make sure you have homebrew installed: /usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)" brew update brew install postgres start the postgres server: postgres -D /usr/local/var/postgres open new terminal tab create a postgres user (it'll prompt for a password use W@ts0n ): createuser punchcard -P Create local CMS database: createdb -O punchcard punchcard Create local test database: createdb -O punchcard punchcard_test reconnect to psql as new user: psql -d punchcard -U punchcard connect to db: \connect punchcard

Once you are connected you should be able to use psql cli syntax to check tables.

\d+ checks table relations

checks table relations \l lists all available databases

lists all available databases select * from "database_name"; Displays all rows in database, replacing database_name with the table you want to see.

Displays all rows in database, replacing database_name with the table you want to see. list all tables for user punchcard: \c punchcard \dt

Changelog

See the latest release for the most recent changelog