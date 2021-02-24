Punchcard is a TypeScript framework for building cloud applications with the AWS CDK. It unifies infrastructure code with runtime code, meaning you can both declare resources and implement logic within the context of one node.js application. AWS resources are thought of as generic, type-safe objects — DynamoDB Tables are like a
Map<K, V>; SNS Topics, SQS Queues, and Kinesis Streams feel like an
Array<T>; and a Lambda Function is akin to a
Function<A, B> – like the standard library of a programming language.
If you'd like to learn more about the philosophy behind this project, check out my blog series:
https://github.com/punchcard/punchcard-example - fork to get started
To understand the internals, there is the guide:
Initialize an App and Stack:
const app = new Core.App();
const stack = app.stack('hello-world');
Creating a Lambda Function is super simple - just create it and implement
handle:
new Lambda.Function(stack, 'MyFunction', {}, async (event) => {
console.log('hello world');
});
To contact other services in your Function, data structures such as SNS Topics, SQS Queues, DynamoDB Tables, etc. are declared as a
Dependency.
This will create the required IAM policies for your Function's IAM Role, add any environment variables for details such as the Topic's ARN, and automatically create a client for accessing the
Construct. The result is that your
handle function is now passed a
topic instance which you can interact with:
new Lambda.Function(stack, 'MyFunction', {
depends: topic,
}, async (event, topic) => {
await topic.publish(new NotificationRecord({
key: 'some key',
count: 1,
timestamp: new Date()
}));
});
Furthermore, its interface is higher-level than what would normally be expected when using the
aws-sdk, and it's also type-safe: the argument to the
publish method is not an opaque
string or
Buffer, it is an
object with keys and rich types such as
Date. This is because data structures in punchcard, such as
Topic,
Queue,
Stream, etc. are generic with statically declared types (like an
Array<T>):
/**
* Message is a JSON Object with properties: `key`, `count` and `timestamp`.
*/
class NotificationRecord extends Type({
key: string,
count: integer,
timestamp
}) {}
const topic = new SNS.Topic(stack, 'Topic', {
shape: NofiticationRecord
});
This
Topic is now of type:
Topic<NotificationRecord>
This feature in punchcard becomes even more evident when using DynamoDB. To demonstrate, let's create a DynamoDB
Table and use it in a
Function:
// class describing the data in the DynamoDB Table
class TableRecord extends Type({
id: string,
count: integer
.apply(Minimum(0))
}) {}
// table of TableRecord, with a single hash-key: 'id'
const table = new DynamoDB.Table(stack, 'my-table', {
data: TableRecord
key: {
partition: 'id'
}
});
Now, when getting an item from DynamoDB, there is no need to use
AttributeValues such as
{ S: 'my string' }, like you would when using the low-level
aws-sdk. You simply use ordinary javascript types:
const item = await table.get({
id: 'state'
});
The interface is statically typed and derived from the definition of the
Table - we specified the
partitionKey as the
id field which has type
string, and so the object passed to the
get method must correspond.
PutItem and
UpdateItem have similarly high-level and statically checked interfaces. More interestingly, condition and update expressions are built with helpers derived (again) from the table definition:
// put an item if it doesn't exist
await table.put(new TableRecord({
id: 'state',
count: 1
}), {
if: _ => _.id.notExists()
});
// increment the count property by 1 if it is less than 0
await table.update({
// value of the partition key
id: 'state'
}, {
// use the DSL to construt an array of update actions
actions: _ => [
_.count.increment(1)
],
// optional: use the DSL to construct a conditional expression for the update
if: _ => _.id.lessThan(0)
});
To also specify
sortKey, use a tuple of
TableRecord's keys:
const table = new DynamoDB.Table(stack, 'my-table',{
data: TableRecord,
key: {
partition: 'id',
sort: 'count'
}
});
Now, you can also build typesafe query expressions:
await table.query({
// id is the partition key, so we must provide a literal value
id: 'id',
// count is the sort key, so use the DSL to construct the sort-key condition
count: _ => _.greaterThan(1)
}, {
// optional: use the DSL to construct a filter expression
filter: _ => _.count.lessThan(0)
})
Punchcard has the concept of
Stream data structures, which should feel similar to in-memory streams/arrays/lists because of its chainable API, including operations such as
map,
flatMap,
filter,
collect etc. Data structures that implement
Stream are:
SNS.Topic,
SQS.Queue,
Kinesis.Stream,
Firehose.DeliveryStream and
Glue.Table.
For example, given an SNS Topic:
const topic = new SNS.Topic(stack, 'Topic', {
shape: NotificationRecord
});
You can attach a new Lambda Function to process each notification:
topic.notifications().forEach(stack, 'ForEachNotification', {},
async (notification) => {
console.log(`notification delayed by ${new Date().getTime() - notification.timestamp.getTime()}ms`);
});
Or, create a new SQS Queue and subscribe notifications to it:
(Messages in the
Queue are of the same type as the notifications in the
Topic.)
const queue = topic.toSQSQueue(stack, 'MyNewQueue');
We can then, perhaps,
map over each message in the
Queue and collect the results into a new AWS Kinesis
Stream:
class LogDataRecord extends Type({
key: string,
count: integer,
tags: array(string)
timestamp
}) {}
const stream = queue.messages()
.map(async (message, e) => new LogDataRecord({
...message,
tags: ['some', 'tags'],
}))
.toKinesisStream(stack, 'Stream', {
// partition values across shards by the 'key' field
partitionBy: value => value.key,
// type of the data in the stream
shape: LogData
});
With data in a
Stream, we might want to write out all records to a new S3
Bucket by attaching a new Firehose
DeliveryStream to it:
const s3DeliveryStream = stream.toFirehoseDeliveryStream(stack, 'ToS3');
With data now flowing to S3, let's partition and catalog it in a
Glue.Table (backed by a new
S3.Bucket) so we can easily query it with AWS Athena, AWS EMR and AWS Glue:
import glue = require('@aws-cdk/aws-glue');
import { Glue } from 'punchcard';
const database = stack.map(stack => new glue.Database(stack, 'Database', {
databaseName: 'my_database'
}));
s3DeliveryStream.objects().toGlueTable(stack, 'ToGlue', {
database,
tableName: 'my_table',
columns: LogDataRecord,
partition: {
// Glue Table partition keys: minutely using the timestamp field
keys: Glue.Partition.Minutely,
// define the mapping of a record to its Glue Table partition keys
get: record => Glue.Partition.byMinute(record.timestamp)
}
});
This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.