Punch
A Fun and Easy Way to Build Modern Websites
Punch is a simple, intuitive web publishing framework that will delight both designers and developers.
With Punch you can...
- Use boilerplates to quickly setup a site.
- Write minimal templates with Mustache.
- Create flexible site structures with inheritable layouts and partials.
- Define page contents in JSON.
- Use Markdown to write formatted content.
- Use CoffeeScript and LESS if that's your thing.
- Minify and bundle assets before serving.
- Preview changes on the fly, while you develop.
- Set cache headers and compress responses. (play nice with CDNs)
- Easily publish to Amazon S3 or to a custom server with SFTP.
Wait, There's more...
- Use any data source for content (eg. Relational databases, Document stores or REST APIs).
- Don't like Mustache? Switch to a different template engine of your choice.
- Write helpers to add run-time behaviour.
- Add custom content parsers, pre-compilers, minifiers and publishers.
- Add hooks to run after generating a page or site.
- Define your own publishing strategy.
Getting Started
-
Download and install Node.js. http://nodejs.org/#download
-
To install Punch, run
npm install -g punch
-
You can create your first site by running:
punch setup mysite
-
Then, go to the
mysite directory and start the server:
cd mysite; punch s
-
Open your browser and visit: http://localhost:9009
-
Follow the steps in hands-on tutorial.
Note: If you experience any issues in installing Punch on Windows, please read this guide.
Documentation
For complete documentation on usage & customizations, check the Punch Guide
Licence
MIT LICENSE