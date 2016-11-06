openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pun

punch

by Lakshan Perera
0.5.46 (see all)

A fun and easy way to build modern websites

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

13

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Punch

A Fun and Easy Way to Build Modern Websites

Punch is a simple, intuitive web publishing framework that will delight both designers and developers.

With Punch you can...

  • Use boilerplates to quickly setup a site.
  • Write minimal templates with Mustache.
  • Create flexible site structures with inheritable layouts and partials.
  • Define page contents in JSON.
  • Use Markdown to write formatted content.
  • Use CoffeeScript and LESS if that's your thing.
  • Minify and bundle assets before serving.
  • Preview changes on the fly, while you develop.
  • Set cache headers and compress responses. (play nice with CDNs)
  • Easily publish to Amazon S3 or to a custom server with SFTP.

Wait, There's more...

  • Use any data source for content (eg. Relational databases, Document stores or REST APIs).
  • Don't like Mustache? Switch to a different template engine of your choice.
  • Write helpers to add run-time behaviour.
  • Add custom content parsers, pre-compilers, minifiers and publishers.
  • Add hooks to run after generating a page or site.
  • Define your own publishing strategy.

Getting Started

  • Download and install Node.js. http://nodejs.org/#download

  • To install Punch, run npm install -g punch

  • You can create your first site by running: punch setup mysite

  • Then, go to the mysite directory and start the server: cd mysite; punch s

  • Open your browser and visit: http://localhost:9009

  • Follow the steps in hands-on tutorial.

Note: If you experience any issues in installing Punch on Windows, please read this guide.

Documentation

For complete documentation on usage & customizations, check the Punch Guide

Licence

MIT LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial