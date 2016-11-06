Punch

A Fun and Easy Way to Build Modern Websites

Punch is a simple, intuitive web publishing framework that will delight both designers and developers.

With Punch you can...

Use boilerplates to quickly setup a site.

Write minimal templates with Mustache.

Create flexible site structures with inheritable layouts and partials.

Define page contents in JSON.

Use Markdown to write formatted content.

Use CoffeeScript and LESS if that's your thing.

Minify and bundle assets before serving.

Preview changes on the fly, while you develop.

Set cache headers and compress responses. (play nice with CDNs)

Easily publish to Amazon S3 or to a custom server with SFTP.

Use any data source for content (eg. Relational databases, Document stores or REST APIs).

Don't like Mustache? Switch to a different template engine of your choice.

Write helpers to add run-time behaviour.

Add custom content parsers, pre-compilers, minifiers and publishers.

Add hooks to run after generating a page or site.

Define your own publishing strategy.

Getting Started

Download and install Node.js. http://nodejs.org/#download

To install Punch, run npm install -g punch

You can create your first site by running: punch setup mysite

Then, go to the mysite directory and start the server: cd mysite; punch s

Open your browser and visit: http://localhost:9009

Follow the steps in hands-on tutorial.

Note: If you experience any issues in installing Punch on Windows, please read this guide.

Documentation

For complete documentation on usage & customizations, check the Punch Guide

Licence

MIT LICENSE