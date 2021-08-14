openbase logo
pump.io

by pump-io
5.1.4 (see all)

Social server with an ActivityStreams API

Documentation
9

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

38

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pump.io

This is pump.io. It's a stream server that does most of what people really want from a social network.

Build Status Coverage Status npm Vulnerabilities

What's it for?

I post something and my followers see it. That's the rough idea behind the pump.

There's an API defined in the API.md file. It uses activitystrea.ms JSON as the main data and command format.

You can post almost anything that can be represented with activity streams -- short or long text, bookmarks, images, video, audio, events, geo checkins. You can follow friends, create lists of people, and so on.

The software is useful for at least these scenarios:

  • Activity stream functionality for an existing app
  • Experimenting with social software

It also comes with a web UI.

Documentation

For information about project policies please check out the GitHub wiki, and for technical documentation see our ReadTheDocs website.

Bugs

If you find bugs, you can report them here:

https://github.com/pump-io/pump.io/issues

Colophon

This software includes the following great packages of client-side software.

  • Twitter Bootstrap
  • Backbone
  • JQuery
  • Fine Uploader
  • WysiHTML5
  • Spin.js
  • SockJS
  • Select2
  • JQuery Easydate
  • OAuth.js

It also uses these icon sets:

This sample photo is used for the main page:

License

Copyright 2011-2018, E14N https://e14n.com/ and contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

