This is pump.io. It's a stream server that does most of what people really want from a social network.

What's it for?

I post something and my followers see it. That's the rough idea behind the pump.

There's an API defined in the API.md file. It uses activitystrea.ms JSON as the main data and command format.

You can post almost anything that can be represented with activity streams -- short or long text, bookmarks, images, video, audio, events, geo checkins. You can follow friends, create lists of people, and so on.

The software is useful for at least these scenarios:

Activity stream functionality for an existing app

Experimenting with social software

It also comes with a web UI.

Documentation

For information about project policies please check out the GitHub wiki, and for technical documentation see our ReadTheDocs website.

Bugs

If you find bugs, you can report them here:

https://github.com/pump-io/pump.io/issues

Colophon

This software includes the following great packages of client-side software.

Twitter Bootstrap

Backbone

JQuery

Fine Uploader

WysiHTML5

Spin.js

SockJS

Select2

JQuery Easydate

OAuth.js

It also uses these icon sets:

Fancy Avatars, © 2009 Brandon Mathis, http://brandonmathis.com/projects/fancy-avatars/ (CC-By)

Font Awesome by Dave Gandy, http://fontawesome.io/ (SIL Open Font License 1.1)

This sample photo is used for the main page:

License

Copyright 2011-2018, E14N https://e14n.com/ and contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.