THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER UNDER ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT

Pulverizr

Pulverizr will smash your images down to size. It uses a number of free, and often times open source, programs to optimize and compress image files while still retaining their original appearance.

While modern image editor's, like Photoshop's, compressors do a decent job at cutting the extra fat around images, they sometimes leave behind extras you probably don't want or need. For example, EXIF data in JPEGs, color-correction data in PNGs and redundant frames in GIFs.

Pulverizr uses a handful of compressors to perform a number of lossless compression routines to squeeze every last bit out of your images (see Dependencies). Note this software isn't 100% stable yet. You may notice differences in images that may contain certain color profiles that can be stripped out by the compressors. Any strangeness you see, please report it!

Pulverizr is completely written in JavaScript intended to run in a NodeJS environment. This means any idiot front-end developer such as myself can pick up the code and easily understand what's going on. Also, any normal developer could also pick it up and fix all the mistakes I made.

Dependencies

If you're on Ubuntu, almost all of these dependencies can be retrieved using apt. Although Pulverizr works best with all its dependencies, it will gracefully fail when it doesn't find a compressor it's looking for.

The compressors Pulverizr uses are admittedly a bit obscure and sometimes difficult to install on all platforms.

gifsicle 1.58+

libjpeg (or libjpeg-progs if you're using apt )

if you're using ) optipng 0.6.3+

pngcrush 1.7.0+

On Mac OSX

If you're using homebrew, install the following packages:

brew install gifsicle libjpeg optipng pngcrush

On Ubuntu

To install the dependencies on Ubuntu:

apt- get install gifsicle libjpeg-progs optipng pngcrush

On Windows

Good luck to you, fine sir.

Installation

npm install -g pulverizr

Usage

Note: Be sure to test before you overwrite your images by using --dry-run

Usage: pulverize [options] <file...>

Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - a, --aggressive Uses more aggressive compression algorithms (takes longer, works better) - -dry-run Print summary but don 't actually modify files - q, --quiet Pulverizer will not report - R, --recursive Recurse through directories - v, --verbose Verbose mode

Single File

pulverize image .png

Single Directory

pulverize / var /www/mysite.com/images/products/backgrounds

Multiple Files

pulverize foo .png bar .png baz .png qux .png

Recursive Directory

pulverize -R -- / var /www/mysite.com/images

Aggressive Recursive Directory

pulverize -aR -- / var /www/mysite.com/images

Special Thanks

See Dependencies, and Smush.it

License

Copyright (c) 2010, Benjamin Truyman All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

Neither the name of the owner nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL BENJAMIN TRUYMAN BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.