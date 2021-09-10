Ridiculously simple state stores with performant retrieval anywhere in your React tree using the wonderful concept of React hooks!
<Suspense/> to have complete control over their UI states!
Originally inspired by the now seemingly abandoned library - bey. Although substantially different now- with Server-side rendering and Async Actions built in! Bey was in turn inspired by react-copy-write.
Try out a quick example:
This is taken directly from the documentation site, to give you a quick overview of Pullstate here on github. Be sure to check out the site to learn more.
To start off, install
pullstate.
yarn add pullstate
Define the first state store, by passing an initial state to
new Store():
import { Store } from "pullstate";
export const UIStore = new Store({
isDarkMode: true,
});
Then, in React, we can start using the state of that store using a simple hook
useState():
import * as React from "react";
import { UIStore } from "./UIStore";
export const App = () => {
const isDarkMode = UIStore.useState(s => s.isDarkMode);
return (
<div
style={{
background: isDarkMode ? "black" : "white",
color: isDarkMode ? "white" : "black",
}}>
<h1>Hello Pullstate</h1>
</div>
);
};
The argument to
useState() over here (
s => s.isDarkMode), is a selection function that ensures we select only the state that we actually need for this component. This is a big performance booster, as we only listen for changes (and if changed, re-render the component) on the exact returned values - in this case, simply the value of
isDarkMode.
Great, so we are able to pull our state from
UIStore into our App. Now lets add some basic interaction with a
<button>:
return (
<div
style={{
background: isDarkMode ? "black" : "white",
color: isDarkMode ? "white" : "black",
}}>
<h1>Hello Pullstate</h1>
<button
onClick={() =>
UIStore.update(s => {
s.isDarkMode = !isDarkMode;
})
}>
Toggle Dark Mode
</button>
</div>
);
Notice how we call
update() on
UIStore, inside which we directly mutate the store's state. This is all thanks to the power of
immer, which you can check out here.
Another pattern, which helps to illustrate this further, would be to actually define the action of toggling dark mode to a function on its own:
function toggleMode(s) {
s.isDarkMode = !s.isDarkMode;
}
// ...in our <button> code
<button onClick={() => UIStore.update(toggleMode)}>Toggle Dark Mode</button>
Basically, to update our app's state all we need to do is create a function (inline arrow function or regular) which takes the current store's state and mutates it to whatever we'd like the next state to be.
Something interesting to notice at this point is that we are just importing
UIStore directly and running
update() on it:
import { UIStore } from "./UIStore";
// ...in our <button> code
<button onClick={() => UIStore.update(toggleMode)}>Toggle Dark Mode</button>
And our components are being updated accordingly. We have freed our app's state from the confines of the component! This is one of the main advantages of Pullstate - allowing us to separate our state concerns from being locked in at the component level and manage things easily at a more global level from which our components listen and react (through our
useStoreState() hooks).