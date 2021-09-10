pullstate

Ridiculously simple state stores with performant retrieval anywhere in your React tree using the wonderful concept of React hooks!

~7KB minified and gzipped! (excluding Immer and React)

Built with Typescript, providing a great dev experience if you're using it too

Uses immer for state updates - easily and safely mutate your state directly!

NEW - Create async actions and use React hooks or <Suspense/> to have complete control over their UI states!

Originally inspired by the now seemingly abandoned library - bey. Although substantially different now- with Server-side rendering and Async Actions built in! Bey was in turn inspired by react-copy-write.

Try out a quick example:

Let's dive right in

This is taken directly from the documentation site, to give you a quick overview of Pullstate here on github. Be sure to check out the site to learn more.

To start off, install pullstate .

yarn add pullstate

Create a store

Define the first state store, by passing an initial state to new Store() :

import { Store } from "pullstate" ; export const UIStore = new Store({ isDarkMode : true , });

Read our store's state

Then, in React, we can start using the state of that store using a simple hook useState() :

import * as React from "react"; import { UIStore } from "./UIStore"; export const App = () => { const isDarkMode = UIStore.useState(s => s.isDarkMode); return ( <div style={{ background: isDarkMode ? "black" : "white", color: isDarkMode ? "white" : "black", }}> <h1>Hello Pullstate</h1> </div> ); };

The argument to useState() over here ( s => s.isDarkMode ), is a selection function that ensures we select only the state that we actually need for this component. This is a big performance booster, as we only listen for changes (and if changed, re-render the component) on the exact returned values - in this case, simply the value of isDarkMode .

Great, so we are able to pull our state from UIStore into our App. Now lets add some basic interaction with a <button> :

return ( <div style={{ background: isDarkMode ? "black" : "white", color: isDarkMode ? "white" : "black", }}> <h1>Hello Pullstate</h1> <button onClick={() => UIStore.update(s => { s.isDarkMode = !isDarkMode; }) }> Toggle Dark Mode </button> </div> );

Notice how we call update() on UIStore , inside which we directly mutate the store's state. This is all thanks to the power of immer , which you can check out here.

Another pattern, which helps to illustrate this further, would be to actually define the action of toggling dark mode to a function on its own:

function toggleMode(s) { s.isDarkMode = !s.isDarkMode; } // ...in our <button> code <button onClick={() => UIStore.update(toggleMode)}>Toggle Dark Mode</button>

Basically, to update our app's state all we need to do is create a function (inline arrow function or regular) which takes the current store's state and mutates it to whatever we'd like the next state to be.

Omnipresent state updating

Something interesting to notice at this point is that we are just importing UIStore directly and running update() on it:

import { UIStore } from "./UIStore"; // ...in our <button> code <button onClick={() => UIStore.update(toggleMode)}>Toggle Dark Mode</button>