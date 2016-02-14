Landing a pull request from Github can be messy. You can push the merge button, but that'll result in a messy commit stream and external ticket trackers that don't automatically close tickets.
Additionally you can pull the code and squash it down into a single commit, which lets you format the commit nicely (closing tickets on external trackers) - but it fails to properly close the pull request.
Pulley is a tool that uses the best aspects of both techniques. Pull requests are pulled and merged into your project. The code is then squashed down into a single commit and nicely formatted with appropriate bug numbers and links. Finally the commit is pushed and the pull request is closed with a reference to the commit.
Make sure you have Node.js and then run
npm install -g pulley in Terminal.
Open the target repo in Terminal and run
pulley PID, where PID is the Pull Request ID.
Running
pulley 332 on the jQuery repo yielded the following closed pull request and commit.
In order to test your changes to pulley, you need the ability to:
Essentially, you need your own repo, and the ability to issue pull requests against that repo. Fortunately, GitHub allows you to issue pull requests against your own repo from one branch to another. Here are the steps:
test branch
test branch to another branch named
test-1
test-1 branch
test-1 branch
test-1 branch on your fork of pulley
test-1 to
test on your own repo
