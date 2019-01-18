Use websockets via pull-stream interface. both client and server.

example - client

var connect = require ( 'pull-ws/client' ) connect(WS_URL, function ( err, stream ) { if (err) throw err pull(source, stream, sink) })

example - server

var createServer = require ( 'pull-ws/server' ) createServer( function ( stream ) { pull(stream, stream) }).listen(PORT)

api

connect = require('pull-ws/client')

connect(url, cb | {binary: boolean, onConnect: cb})

Create a websocket client connection. set binary: true to get a stream of arrayBuffers (on the browser). defaults to true on node, but to strings on the browser. this may cause a problems if your application assumes binary.

else, just provide the callback.

connect(url, function ( err, stream ) { ... })

createServer = require('pull-ws/server')

create pull stream websocket servers. the servers take a lot more options than clients.

createServer(opts?, onConnection)

onConnect(stream) is called every time a connection is received.

opts takes the same server options as ws module

example

one duplex service you may want to use this with is muxrpc

var ws = require ( 'pull-ws' ) var pull = require ( 'pull-stream' ) ws.createServer( function ( stream ) { pull(stream, service.createStream(), stream) }) .listen( 9999 ) var stream = ws.connect( 'ws://localhost:9999' ) pull(stream, client.createStream(), stream)

if the connection fails, the first read from the stream will be an error, otherwise, to get a handle of stream end/error pass a callback to connect.

ws.connect( 'ws://localhost:9999' , function ( err, stream ) { if (err) return handleError(err) })

To run the server over TLS:

var tlsOpts = { key : fs.readFileSync( 'test/fixtures/keys/agent2-key.pem' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( 'test/fixtures/keys/agent2-cert.pem' ) }; ws.createServer(tlsOpts, function ( stream ) { pull(stream, service.createStream(), stream) }) .listen( 9999 )

To add client-authentication to the server, you can set verifyClient . Documentation here.

function verifyClient ( info ) { return info.secure == true } ws.createServer({ verifyClient : verifyClient }, onStream)

use with an http server

if you have an http server that you also need to serve stuff over, and want to use a single port, use the server option.

var http = require ( 'http' ) var server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) {...}).listen(....) ws.createServer({ server : server}, function ( stream ) { ... })

core, websocket wrapping functions

these modules are used internally, to wrap a websocket. you probably won't need to touch these, but they are documented anyway.

turn a websocket into a duplex pull stream. If provided, opts is passed to pws.sink(socket, opts) .

Websockets do not support half open mode. see allowHalfOpen option in net module

If you have a protocol that assumes halfOpen connections, but are using a networking protocol like websockets that does not support it, I suggest using pull-goodbye with your protocol.

The duplex stream will also contain a copy of the properties from the http request that became the websocket. they are method , url , headers and upgrade .

also exposed at: var duplex = require('pull-ws')

Create a pull-stream Sink that will write data to the socket . opts may be {closeOnEnd: true, onClose: onClose} . onClose will be called when the sink ends. If closeOnEnd=false the stream will not close, it will just stop emitting data. (by default closeOnEnd is true)

If opts is a function, then onClose = opts; opts.closeOnEnd = true .

var pull = require ( 'pull-stream' ); var wsSink = require ( 'pull-ws' ); var socket = new WebSocket( 'wss://echo.websocket.org' ); pull( pull.infinite( function ( ) { return 'hello @ ' + Date .now() }), pull.asyncMap( function ( value, cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { cb( null , value); }, 100 ); }), wsSink(socket) ); socket.addEventListener( 'message' , function ( evt ) { console .log( 'received: ' + evt.data); });

also exposed at require('pull-ws').sink

Create a pull-stream Source that will read data from the socket .

var pull = require ( 'pull-stream' ); var wsSource = require ( 'pull-ws/source' ); pull( wsSource( new WebSocket( 'ws://localhost:3000/read' )), pull.log() );

also exposed at require('pull-ws').source

LICENSE

MIT