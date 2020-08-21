A pull-stream source with a pushable interface.
Use this when you really can't pull from your source. For example, often I like to have a "live" stream. This would read a series of data, first old data, but then stay open and read new data as it comes in.
In that case, the new data needs to be queued up while the old data is read, and also, the rate things are pushed into the queue doesn't affect the rate of reads.
If there is no realtime aspect to this stream, it's likely that you don't need pushable.
Instead try just using
pull.values(array).
var Pushable = require('pull-pushable')
var pull = require('pull-stream')
var p = Pushable()
pull(p, pull.drain(console.log))
p.push(1)
p.end()
Also, can provide a listener for when the stream is closed.
var Pushable = require('pull-pushable')
var pull = require('pull-stream')
var p = Pushable(function (err) {
console.log('stream closed!')
})
//read 3 times then abort.
pull(p, pull.take(3), pull.drain(console.log))
p.push(1)
p.push(2)
p.push(3)
p.push(4) //stream will be aborted before this is output
When giving the stream away and you don't want the user to have the
push/
end functions,
you can pass a
separated option. It returns
{ push, end, source, buffer }.
function createStream () {
var p = Pushable(true) // optionally pass `onDone` after it
somethingAsync((err, data) => {
if (err) return p.end(err)
p.push(data)
})
return p.source
}
var stream = createStream()
// stream.push === undefined
The current buffer array is exposed as
buffer if you need to inspect or
manipulate it.
var p = Pushable([separated][, onClose])
Returns an new instance of Pushable.
If
separated is
true, then
p.source will be exposed, allowing just the
source stream to be exposed without access to the rest of the Pushable API.
onClose, if provided, will be called with
err, which may be
true (normal
stream end) or an
Error instance, indicating an error occurred in the
pipeline.
p.push(buf)
Push a
Buffer,
buf, into the Pushable.
p.end([err])
Ends the source, with optional error
err.
p.buffer
The current buffer of unread data that's been pushed to
p.
MIT