openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pull-notify

by pull-stream
0.1.2 (see all)

notify many listeners via pull-streams, similar to an event emitter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

789

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pull-notify

Notify many listeners via pull-streams.

you could use when you might otherwise use an event emitter. Why not just use an event emitter? EventEmitters have a weird security contract: anyone who can listen can also emit, and they can emit or listen to any events!

Instead, events should travel down a single channel, and the ability to emit an event should be separated from the ability to listen.

var Notify = require('pull-notify')

var notify = Notify()

//create a pull stream that listens on events.
//it will eventually get all events.
pull(notify.listen(), pull.drain((evt) => console.log(evt)))

notify('hello') //emit an event.

notify.end() //tell all listeners it's over.

listers can abort (using the normal pull-stream abort), and that will remove them from the list.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial