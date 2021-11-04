Notify many listeners via pull-streams.
you could use when you might otherwise use an event emitter. Why not just use an event emitter? EventEmitters have a weird security contract: anyone who can listen can also emit, and they can emit or listen to any events!
Instead, events should travel down a single channel, and the ability to emit an event should be separated from the ability to listen.
var Notify = require('pull-notify')
var notify = Notify()
//create a pull stream that listens on events.
//it will eventually get all events.
pull(notify.listen(), pull.drain((evt) => console.log(evt)))
notify('hello') //emit an event.
notify.end() //tell all listeners it's over.
listers can abort (using the normal pull-stream abort), and that will remove them from the list.
MIT