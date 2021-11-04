Notify many listeners via pull-streams.

you could use when you might otherwise use an event emitter. Why not just use an event emitter? EventEmitters have a weird security contract: anyone who can listen can also emit, and they can emit or listen to any events!

Instead, events should travel down a single channel, and the ability to emit an event should be separated from the ability to listen.

var Notify = require ( 'pull-notify' ) var notify = Notify() pull(notify.listen(), pull.drain( ( evt ) => console .log(evt))) notify( 'hello' ) notify.end()

listers can abort (using the normal pull-stream abort), and that will remove them from the list.

License

MIT