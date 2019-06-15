openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pull-many

by pull-stream
1.0.9 (see all)

combine many streams into one stream, as they come, while respecting back pressure

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pull-many

Combine many streams into one stream, as they come, while respecting back pressure.

A chunk is read from each stream, and the next available chunk is selected in a round-robbin.

If a any stream errors, then all the remaining streams are aborted, and then the sink is passed the error. If you want instead to drop the erroring stream, and continue reading from the other streams, you should pipe each stream through a stream that handles the error(ignores, logs, whatever) and then ends normally.

Example


var pull = require('pull-stream')
var many = require('pull-many')

pull(
  many([
    pull.values([1,2,3]),
    pull.values([1,3,5]),
    pull.values([2,4,6])
  ]),
  pull.collect(function (err, ary) {
    if(err) throw err
    console.log(ary)
    //=> [1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 3, 5, 6]
  })
)

// add streams later too
var m = many()

pull(
  m,
  pull.collect(function (err, ary) {
    if(err) throw err
    console.log(ary)
    //=> [1,2,3,4,5,6]
  })
)

m.add(pull.values([1,2,3]))
m.add(pull.values([4,5,6]))

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial