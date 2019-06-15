Combine many streams into one stream, as they come, while respecting back pressure.

A chunk is read from each stream, and the next available chunk is selected in a round-robbin.

If a any stream errors, then all the remaining streams are aborted, and then the sink is passed the error. If you want instead to drop the erroring stream, and continue reading from the other streams, you should pipe each stream through a stream that handles the error(ignores, logs, whatever) and then ends normally.

Example

var pull = require ( 'pull-stream' ) var many = require ( 'pull-many' ) pull( many([ pull.values([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), pull.values([ 1 , 3 , 5 ]), pull.values([ 2 , 4 , 6 ]) ]), pull.collect( function ( err, ary ) { if (err) throw err console .log(ary) }) ) var m = many() pull( m, pull.collect( function ( err, ary ) { if (err) throw err console .log(ary) }) ) m.add(pull.values([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) m.add(pull.values([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]))

License

MIT