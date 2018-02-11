pull-stream interface to levelup
read items in database.
var pl = require('pull-level')
var pull = require('pull-stream')
var db = require('levelup')('/tmp/pull-level-example')
pull(pl.read(db), pull.collect(console.log))
read items in database, plus realtime changes
pull(
pl.read(db, {live: true}),
//log data as it comes,
//because tail will keep the connection open
//so we'll never see the end otherwise.
pull.through(console.log),
//note, pull-streams will not drain unless something is
//pulling the data through, so we have to add drain
//even though the data we want is coming from pull.through()
pull.drain()
)
If you just want the realtime inserts,
use
live
pull(
pl.live(db, {live: true}),
pull.through(console.log),
pull.drain()
)
To write, pipe batch changes into
write
pull(
pull.values([
{key: 0, value: 'zero', type: 'put'},
{key: 1, value: 'one', type: 'put'},
{key: 2, value: 'two', type: 'put'},
]),
pl.write(db)
)
If you are lazy/busy, you can leave off
type.
In that case, if
value is non-null, the change
is considered a
put else, a
del.
pull(
pull.values([
{key: 0, value: 'zero'},
{key: 1, value: 'one'},
{key: 2, value: 'two'},
]),
pl.write(db)
)
With pull-level it's easy to create indexes. just save a pointer to the key.
like this:
pull(
pull.values([
{key: key, value: VALUE, type: 'put'},
{key: '~INDEX~' + VALUE.prop, value: key, type: 'put'},
]),
pl.write(db)
)
then, when you want to do a
read, use
asyncMap
pull(
pl.read(db, {min: '~INDEX~', max: '~INDEX~~'})
pull.asyncMap(function (e, cb) {
db.get(e.value, function (value) {
cb(null, {key: e.value, value: value})
})
}),
pull.collect(console.log)
)
We want to keep a realtime count of everything in the database. When ever something is inserted, we increment. But, we need to check the records that are currently in the database.
Since it takes some time to scan the database, we need to make sure
we have done that before giving an answer. We can read it all with
one stream, using
{sync: true} to be notified of when we have read out all the old records.
First all the old records are read from the non-live stream,
then you get one
{sync: true} element, then all the new item.
var sum = 0, ready = false, waiting = []
//call get count to know s
function getSum (cb) {
if(!ready) waiting.push(cb)
else cb(null, sum)
}
pull(
pl.read(db, {sync: true}),
pull.drain(function (op) {
if(op.sync) {
//if we see a data element with this it means
ready = true
while(waiting.length) waiting.shift()(null, count)
}
//increment our counter!
if(Number.isFinite(+op.value.amount)) //filter out non numbers & NaN.
sum += op.value.amount
})
)
MIT