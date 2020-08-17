openbase logo
pull-handshake

by pull-stream
1.1.4 (see all)

create handshakes for binary protocols with pull streams

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

pull-handshake

Create handshakes for binary protocols with pull streams.

Example

var stream = handshake()
var shake = stream.handshake

// Pull some amount of data out of the stream
shake.read(32, function (err, data) {

  // Write a response...
  shake.write(new Buffer('hello there'))

  shake.read(32, function (err, data) {
    // Get a confirmation,
    // and then attach the application
    var stream = createApplicationStream()

    pull(stream, shake.rest(), stream)
    // shake.rest() returns a duplex binary stream.
  })
})

// 'stream' can now be plugged into the other end of the handshake
pull(stream, someRemoteStream, stream)

API

const stream = handshake([opts], [callback])

opts

Type: Object
Default: {timeout: 5e3}

The allowed duration for the handshake to take place.

callback

Type: Function
Default: function noop () {}

This will be called when the handshake completes, or fails. In the case of failure it is called with an error.

const shake = stream.handshake

A duplex pull-stream. Also exposes reader and writer functions:

  • read(bytes, cb(err, buf))
  • write(buf)

shake.rest()

Returns a duplex binary pull-stream. After the handshake is complete, this can be plugged into whatever inner application or encryption stream you're using.

License

MIT

