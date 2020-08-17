Create handshakes for binary protocols with pull streams.
var stream = handshake()
var shake = stream.handshake
// Pull some amount of data out of the stream
shake.read(32, function (err, data) {
// Write a response...
shake.write(new Buffer('hello there'))
shake.read(32, function (err, data) {
// Get a confirmation,
// and then attach the application
var stream = createApplicationStream()
pull(stream, shake.rest(), stream)
// shake.rest() returns a duplex binary stream.
})
})
// 'stream' can now be plugged into the other end of the handshake
pull(stream, someRemoteStream, stream)
const stream = handshake([opts], [callback])
Type:
Object
Default:
{timeout: 5e3}
The allowed duration for the handshake to take place.
Type:
Function
Default:
function noop () {}
This will be called when the handshake completes, or fails. In the case of failure it is called with an
error.
const shake = stream.handshake
A duplex pull-stream. Also exposes reader and writer functions:
read(bytes, cb(err, buf))
write(buf)
shake.rest()
Returns a duplex binary pull-stream. After the handshake is complete, this can be plugged into whatever inner application or encryption stream you're using.
MIT