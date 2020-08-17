Create handshakes for binary protocols with pull streams.

Example

var stream = handshake() var shake = stream.handshake shake.read( 32 , function ( err, data ) { shake.write( new Buffer( 'hello there' )) shake.read( 32 , function ( err, data ) { var stream = createApplicationStream() pull(stream, shake.rest(), stream) }) }) pull(stream, someRemoteStream, stream)

API

const stream = handshake([opts], [callback])

opts

Type: Object

Default: {timeout: 5e3}

The allowed duration for the handshake to take place.

callback

Type: Function

Default: function noop () {}

This will be called when the handshake completes, or fails. In the case of failure it is called with an error .

const shake = stream.handshake

A duplex pull-stream. Also exposes reader and writer functions:

read(bytes, cb(err, buf))

write(buf)

Returns a duplex binary pull-stream. After the handshake is complete, this can be plugged into whatever inner application or encryption stream you're using.

License

MIT