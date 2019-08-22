Lightweight, high-performance and smooth pull element effect that support all directions
top|right|down|left all the directions
With npm
npm install --save pull-element
How to import
pull-element
// ES2015 style
import PullElement from 'pull-element'
// commonjs style
var PullElement = require('pull-element')
With script tag
<script src="pull-element.js"></script>
<script>
var pullElement = new PullElement({})
</script>
Note: these demo were inspired by framework7
PullElement is a constructor function, receive an argument
options which should be an object.
Use the keyword
new to get its instance, and then call the
init method to initialize.
var pullElement = new PullElement(options)
pullElement.init()
target can be a selector or a dom-element, the default value is
'body'
target is used to be the target who will be setted
transform|translate style when user is touching.
scroller can be a selector or a dom-element, if it's empty, then the
target will be the
scroller
This option must works with other options
detectScroll|detectScrollOnStart.
If one of
detectScroll|detectScrollOnStart is
true, the
target will only translate when
scroller reach the ending.
trigger can be a selector or a dom-element, if it's empty, then the
target will be the
trigger.
When user is touching the
trigger, it occur the pull element effect.
damping can be a number or a function, the default value is
1.6.
If the duration of touch is
x, and the
damping is
y, then the
translate d is:
d = x/y.
If
damping is a function ,then
d is:
d = y(x).
Enable pulling element up, the default value is
false.
Enable pulling element down, the default value is
false.
Enable pulling element left, the default value is
false.
Enable pulling element right, the default value is
false.
Enable detect scroller status, the default value is
false.
When
detectScroll is
true, it will start pulling element when the
scroller reached the ending.
If this option is
true, it will detech scroll status on both
touchstart and
touchmove.
Enable detech scroller status on
touchstart, the default value is
false.
If this option is
true, and
detectScroll option is
false, it will only detech scroll status on
touchstart event.
Enable
stopPropagation on
touchstart, the default value is
false
This option is used to support nesting pull-element effect.
Enable drag effect, the default value is
fasle
The default behavior of pulling element is only in one axis, and translate-value of the other axis will be setted to zero.
If this option is
true, the
target will translate in both x-axis and y-axis.
The duration of transition, the default value is
0.3s
When user stop touching, the default behavior is that
target animate to the origin.
The timing function of transition, the default value is
ease-out
When user stop touching, the default behavior is that
target animate to the origin.
Enable wait for animating to the origin, the default value is
true.
When user stop touching, the default behavior is that
target animate to the origin, the
trigger will not response the touching event in this time.
If this options is
false, user can touch the
trigger again.
Enable and response the
Direction of pulling,
Direction can be one of
Up|Down|Left|Right.
The
function will receive one argument
data when user pulling the elment.
data is an object. it has two property
translateX|translateY, both of them were calculated by
damping.
If the
function has called method
this.preventDefault(), it will prevent the default behavior. In this case,
target will not be setted
translate style.
var pullElement = new PullElement({
onPullUp: function(data) {
var translateX = data.translateX
var translateY = data.translateY
this.preventDefault()
}
})
pullElement.init()
Enable the
Direction of pulling, and response the event of stop pulling,
Direction can be one of
Up|Down|Left|Right.
The
function will receive one argument
data when user pulling the elment.
data is an object. it has two property
translateX|translateY, both of them were calculated by
damping.
If the
function has called method
this.preventDefault(), it will prevent the default behavior. In this case,
target will not animate to origin.
var pullElement = new PullElement({
onPullUpEnd: function(data) {
var translateX = data.translateX
var translateY = data.translateY
this.preventDefault()
}
})
pullElement.init()
Initialize the pull-element effect, and add touch event listeners.
Destroy the instance of
PullElement, and remove touch event listeners.
Add touch event listeners.
Remove touch event listeners.
Set
translate style of
target,
translateX and
translateY must be number.
You can use this method to set
translate style directly after calling
this.preventDefault().
Animate to some where,
translateX and
translateY is the same type in
setTranslate.
The third argument
callback is a function, it will be invoked when animation has been over.
If
es6-promise is supported, this method will return a promise, so you can use
async/await or
then method to handle the ending of animation.
Animate to origin, it's equal to
this.animateTo(0, 0, callback), but more, see below.
If option
wait is
true, it will call
animateToOrigin automatically after
pull{Direction}End(Note: If you call
this.preventDefault in it, you should call
this.animateToOrigin manually to stop waiting).
Prevent the default behavior. This method should only be invoked by function
onPull{Direction} or
onPull{Direction}End
When this method is invoked by
onPull{Direction}, the default behavior is
this.setTranslate(translateX, translateY).
When this method is invoked by
onPull{Direction}End, the default behavior is
this.animateToOrigin().
License: MIT (See LICENSE file for details)