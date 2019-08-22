openbase logo
pull-element

by 工业聚
1.2.0 (see all)

Lightweight, high-performance and smooth pull element effect that support all directions

Readme

pull-element

Lightweight, high-performance and smooth pull element effect that support all directions

Features

  • Lightweight, 6kb
  • High performance, native scrolling, 60fps
  • No dependent, just vanilla.js
  • flexible, support top|right|down|left all the directions

中文版文档

Installtion

With npm

npm install --save pull-element

How to import pull-element

// ES2015 style
import PullElement from 'pull-element'

// commonjs style
var PullElement = require('pull-element')

With script tag

<script src="pull-element.js"></script>
<script>
    var pullElement = new PullElement({})
</script>

DEMO

Note: these demo were inspired by framework7

API

new PullElement(options)

PullElement is a constructor function, receive an argument options which should be an object.

Use the keyword new to get its instance, and then call the init method to initialize.

var pullElement = new PullElement(options)
pullElement.init()

Options

options.target: selector|element

target can be a selector or a dom-element, the default value is 'body'

target is used to be the target who will be setted transform|translate style when user is touching.

options.scroller: selector|element

scroller can be a selector or a dom-element, if it's empty, then the target will be the scroller

This option must works with other options detectScroll|detectScrollOnStart.

If one of detectScroll|detectScrollOnStart is true, the target will only translate when scroller reach the ending.

options.trigger: selector|element

trigger can be a selector or a dom-element, if it's empty, then the target will be the trigger.

When user is touching the trigger, it occur the pull element effect.

options.damping: number|function

damping can be a number or a function, the default value is 1.6.

If the duration of touch is x, and the damping is y, then the translate d is: d = x/y.

If damping is a function ,then d is: d = y(x).

options.pullUp: boolean

Enable pulling element up, the default value is false.

options.pullDown: boolean

Enable pulling element down, the default value is false.

options.pullLeft: boolean

Enable pulling element left, the default value is false.

options.pullRight: boolean

Enable pulling element right, the default value is false.

options.detectScroll: boolean

Enable detect scroller status, the default value is false.

When detectScroll is true, it will start pulling element when the scroller reached the ending.

If this option is true, it will detech scroll status on both touchstart and touchmove.

options.detectScrollOnStart: boolean

Enable detech scroller status on touchstart, the default value is false.

If this option is true, and detectScroll option is false, it will only detech scroll status on touchstart event.

options.stopPropagation: boolean

Enable stopPropagation on touchstart, the default value is false

This option is used to support nesting pull-element effect.

options.drag: boolean

Enable drag effect, the default value is fasle

The default behavior of pulling element is only in one axis, and translate-value of the other axis will be setted to zero.

If this option is true, the target will translate in both x-axis and y-axis.

options.transitionDuration: string

The duration of transition, the default value is 0.3s

When user stop touching, the default behavior is that target animate to the origin.

options.transitionTimingFunction: string

The timing function of transition, the default value is ease-out

When user stop touching, the default behavior is that target animate to the origin.

options.wait: boolean

Enable wait for animating to the origin, the default value is true.

When user stop touching, the default behavior is that target animate to the origin, the trigger will not response the touching event in this time.

If this options is false, user can touch the trigger again.

options.onPull{Direction}: function

Enable and response the Direction of pulling, Direction can be one of Up|Down|Left|Right.

The function will receive one argument data when user pulling the elment.

data is an object. it has two property translateX|translateY, both of them were calculated by damping.

If the function has called method this.preventDefault(), it will prevent the default behavior. In this case, target will not be setted translate style.

var pullElement = new PullElement({
    onPullUp: function(data) {
        var translateX = data.translateX
        var translateY = data.translateY
        this.preventDefault()
    }
})
pullElement.init()

options.onPull{Direction}End: function

Enable the Direction of pulling, and response the event of stop pulling, Direction can be one of Up|Down|Left|Right.

The function will receive one argument data when user pulling the elment.

data is an object. it has two property translateX|translateY, both of them were calculated by damping.

If the function has called method this.preventDefault(), it will prevent the default behavior. In this case, target will not animate to origin.

var pullElement = new PullElement({
    onPullUpEnd: function(data) {
        var translateX = data.translateX
        var translateY = data.translateY
        this.preventDefault()
    }
})
pullElement.init()

Methods

pullElement.init()

Initialize the pull-element effect, and add touch event listeners.

pullElement.destroy()

Destroy the instance of PullElement, and remove touch event listeners.

pullElement.enable()

Add touch event listeners.

pullElement.disable()

Remove touch event listeners.

pullElement.setTranslate(translateX, translateY)

Set translate style of target, translateX and translateY must be number.

You can use this method to set translate style directly after calling this.preventDefault().

pullElement.animateTo(translateX, translateY, callback)

Animate to some where, translateX and translateY is the same type in setTranslate.

The third argument callback is a function, it will be invoked when animation has been over.

If es6-promise is supported, this method will return a promise, so you can use async/await or then method to handle the ending of animation.

pullElement.animateToOrigin(callback)

Animate to origin, it's equal to this.animateTo(0, 0, callback), but more, see below.

If option wait is true, it will call animateToOrigin automatically after pull{Direction}End(Note: If you call this.preventDefault in it, you should call this.animateToOrigin manually to stop waiting).

pullElement.preventDefault()

Prevent the default behavior. This method should only be invoked by function onPull{Direction} or onPull{Direction}End

When this method is invoked by onPull{Direction}, the default behavior is this.setTranslate(translateX, translateY).

When this method is invoked by onPull{Direction}End, the default behavior is this.animateToOrigin().

License

License: MIT (See LICENSE file for details)

