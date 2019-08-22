Lightweight, high-performance and smooth pull element effect that support all directions

Features

Lightweight, 6kb

High performance, native scrolling, 60fps

No dependent, just vanilla.js

flexible, support top|right|down|left all the directions

中文版文档

Installtion

With npm

npm install --save pull-element

How to import pull-element

import PullElement from 'pull-element' var PullElement = require ( 'pull-element' )

With script tag

< script src = "pull-element.js" > </ script > < script > var pullElement = new PullElement({}) </ script >

DEMO

Note: these demo were inspired by framework7

Playgound: view-source，DEMO

Pull To Refresh: view-source，DEMO

Swipe To Show Action: view-source，DEMO

Animated Tabs: view-source，DEMO

Swipeable Tabs: view-source，DEMO

Slider Horizontal: view-source，DEMO

Vertical Swiper: view-source，DEMO

Space Between Slides: view-source，DEMO

API

new PullElement(options)

PullElement is a constructor function, receive an argument options which should be an object.

Use the keyword new to get its instance, and then call the init method to initialize.

var pullElement = new PullElement(options) pullElement.init()

Options

target can be a selector or a dom-element, the default value is 'body'

target is used to be the target who will be setted transform|translate style when user is touching.

scroller can be a selector or a dom-element, if it's empty, then the target will be the scroller

This option must works with other options detectScroll|detectScrollOnStart .

If one of detectScroll|detectScrollOnStart is true , the target will only translate when scroller reach the ending.

trigger can be a selector or a dom-element, if it's empty, then the target will be the trigger .

When user is touching the trigger , it occur the pull element effect.

damping can be a number or a function, the default value is 1.6 .

If the duration of touch is x , and the damping is y , then the translate d is: d = x/y .

If damping is a function ,then d is: d = y(x) .

options.pullUp: boolean

Enable pulling element up, the default value is false .

options.pullDown: boolean

Enable pulling element down, the default value is false .

options.pullLeft: boolean

Enable pulling element left, the default value is false .

options.pullRight: boolean

Enable pulling element right, the default value is false .

options.detectScroll: boolean

Enable detect scroller status, the default value is false .

When detectScroll is true , it will start pulling element when the scroller reached the ending.

If this option is true , it will detech scroll status on both touchstart and touchmove .

options.detectScrollOnStart: boolean

Enable detech scroller status on touchstart , the default value is false .

If this option is true , and detectScroll option is false , it will only detech scroll status on touchstart event.

options.stopPropagation: boolean

Enable stopPropagation on touchstart , the default value is false

This option is used to support nesting pull-element effect.

options.drag: boolean

Enable drag effect, the default value is fasle

The default behavior of pulling element is only in one axis, and translate-value of the other axis will be setted to zero.

If this option is true , the target will translate in both x-axis and y-axis.

options.transitionDuration: string

The duration of transition, the default value is 0.3s

When user stop touching, the default behavior is that target animate to the origin.

options.transitionTimingFunction: string

The timing function of transition, the default value is ease-out

When user stop touching, the default behavior is that target animate to the origin.

options.wait: boolean

Enable wait for animating to the origin, the default value is true .

When user stop touching, the default behavior is that target animate to the origin, the trigger will not response the touching event in this time.

If this options is false , user can touch the trigger again.

options.onPull{Direction}: function

Enable and response the Direction of pulling, Direction can be one of Up|Down|Left|Right .

The function will receive one argument data when user pulling the elment.

data is an object. it has two property translateX|translateY , both of them were calculated by damping .

If the function has called method this.preventDefault() , it will prevent the default behavior. In this case, target will not be setted translate style.

var pullElement = new PullElement({ onPullUp : function ( data ) { var translateX = data.translateX var translateY = data.translateY this .preventDefault() } }) pullElement.init()

options.onPull{Direction}End: function

Enable the Direction of pulling, and response the event of stop pulling, Direction can be one of Up|Down|Left|Right .

The function will receive one argument data when user pulling the elment.

data is an object. it has two property translateX|translateY , both of them were calculated by damping .

If the function has called method this.preventDefault() , it will prevent the default behavior. In this case, target will not animate to origin.

var pullElement = new PullElement({ onPullUpEnd : function ( data ) { var translateX = data.translateX var translateY = data.translateY this .preventDefault() } }) pullElement.init()

Methods

Initialize the pull-element effect, and add touch event listeners.

Destroy the instance of PullElement , and remove touch event listeners.

Add touch event listeners.

Remove touch event listeners.

Set translate style of target , translateX and translateY must be number.

You can use this method to set translate style directly after calling this.preventDefault() .

Animate to some where, translateX and translateY is the same type in setTranslate .

The third argument callback is a function, it will be invoked when animation has been over.

If es6-promise is supported, this method will return a promise, so you can use async/await or then method to handle the ending of animation.

Animate to origin, it's equal to this.animateTo(0, 0, callback) , but more, see below.

If option wait is true , it will call animateToOrigin automatically after pull{Direction}End (Note: If you call this.preventDefault in it, you should call this.animateToOrigin manually to stop waiting).

Prevent the default behavior. This method should only be invoked by function onPull{Direction} or onPull{Direction}End

When this method is invoked by onPull{Direction} , the default behavior is this.setTranslate(translateX, translateY) .

When this method is invoked by onPull{Direction}End , the default behavior is this.animateToOrigin() .

License

License: MIT (See LICENSE file for details)