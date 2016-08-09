openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pull-cat

by pull-stream
1.1.11 (see all)

concatenate pull-streams

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93.2K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pull-cat

Concatenate pull-streams

Install

npm install --save pull-cat

Example

Construct a new source stream from a sequential list of source streams, reading from each one in turn until it ends, then the next, etc. If one stream errors, then the rest of the streams are aborted immediately. If the cat stream is aborted (i.e. if it's sink errors) then all the streams are aborted.

A cat stream is a moderately challenging stream to implement, especially in the context of error states.

var cat = require('pull-cat')
var pull = require('pull-stream')

pull(
  cat([
    pull.values([1,2,3]),
    pull.values([4,5,6])
  ]),
  pull.log()
)
// 1
// 2
// 3
// 4
// 5
// 6

Api

cat = require('pull-cat')

stream = cat(streams)

Reads from each stream in streams until finished.

If a stream errors, stop all the streams. if the concatenated stream is aborted, abort all the streams, then callback to the aborter.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial