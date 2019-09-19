Conventions and structure for a Vanilla JS application with a supporting webpack config.
See A la carte Web Development for more background on pulito and how it fits into "A la carte" web development.
Pulito expects a project to be laid out in the following format:
/modules
util.js <-- JS modules. They can also be subdirs.
...
/modules/element-name <-- Custom elment name.
index.js
element-name.js
element-name.[s]css
element-name-demo.js
element-name-demo.html
/pages <- pages in your application.
index.js
index.html
page2.js
page2.html
...
If your project follows the conventions then pulito provides a webpack config file that will build your application, both development and production profiles, and will build demo pages for custom elements if they are present.
This is not an officially supported Google product.
If you are starting a fresh project, pulito contains a project skeleton to get you going.
$ npm init
$ npm add pulito
$ unzip node_modules/pulito/skeleton.zip
You will be prompted to overwrite
package.json, select 'yes'.
Now you will need to run
npm install since the
package.json was updated.
$ npm install
You will also need to edit
package.json to reflect the name of your project,
etc. since we just overwrote it, but you can leave that for later if you are
just experimenting with pulito.
Now run:
$ make serve
At this point you should be able to visit the running skeleton
app at
http://localhost:8080/index.html. This page is a built
version of
pages/index.html which has an
<example-element> on it - a simple spinner.
You can visit the demo page directly for the spinner by navigating to
http://localhost:8080/example-element.html.
JS modules are stored under
/modules and each custom element has its own
directory under
modules/. Each element may have a demo page, which is
indicated by the presence of a file ending in
-demo.html and
-demo.js in
the element's directory. If both files exist then a demo page will be written
into the
dist directory.
Similary, pages of the webapp are expected to sit under the
/pages
directory, and consist of both a JS and HTML file. These will be processed and
their output will also appear in the
dist directory.
See also, section Public Path.
Each element has its own directory.
You do not need to have a demo for each element. If you don't have
a demo, just omit the
-demo.js and
-demo.html files.
The
webpack.config.js for such a project can be very simple, just run:
$ npm add pulito
Then create a
webpack.config.js file that looks like:
const commonBuilder = require('pulito');
module.exports = (env, argv) => commonBuilder(env, argv, __dirname);
At this point there's a lot of functionality present.
$ npx webpack --mode=development
Will build a debug version of all the demo pages and all the app pages
in
dist. In the example Makefile, this is the default
make command.
$ npx webpack-dev-server --mode=production --watch-poll
Will do the same as build, but served by the webpack-dev-server, which
will rebuild all source and reload the webpage any time you edit a file.
In the example Makefile, this is command
make serve.
$ npx webpack --mode=development --watch-poll
Will do the same as build, but will rebuild all the files in
dist
when you edit a file. In the example Makefile, this is the command
make watch.
$ NODE_ENV=production npx webpack --mode=production
Will build a release version of the pages in
dist, no demo pages will be
emitted. In the example Makefile, this is the command
make release.
Sometimes, an app wants to specify that the js/css files are in an absolute path
(e.g.
/js/,
/static/). Webpack supports this with publicPath.
Since Pulito just returns a Webpack object, the output of
commonBuilder can be
modified directly, like:
const commonBuilder = require('pulito');
module.exports = (env, argv) => {
let config = commonBuilder(env, argv, __dirname);
config.output.publicPath='/static/';
return config;
}
After re-creating the files (e.g.
make release), the js and css will be linked in like
<!-- In index.html -->
<link href="/static/index-bundle.css?025351514c76002d06e1" rel="stylesheet">
<script type="text/javascript" src="/static/index-bundle.js?b4a24109eb00b1ce7dc9"></script>
Also note that when running the dev server
make serve, all pages will be served out
of that localhost:8080/[publicPath], for example,
localhost:8080/static/example-element.html.