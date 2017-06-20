Generate an unique ID depending on time, machine and process for use in a distributed environment.
Each unique ID has 4 sections and has 24 chars, which are:
i.e. he5fps6l2504cd1w3ag8ut8e // he5fps6l-2504cd-1w3a-g8ut8e
All values (except machineID) are converted to base36.
Why is the counter not really a counter? Because of collision, it's more likely that the same machine and process use (accidently!) two puid-objects (async) and generate an Id at the same microsecond with identical counter. That the same process will execute the counter function within the same nanosecond should be impossible (imo) - feedback is welcome.
Each unique ID has 2 sections and has 12 chars without nodeId or 14 chars with nodeId, which are:
i.e. with 14-chars: aeby6ob5sso4zd // aeby6ob5sso4-zd
- timestamp: 'aeby6ob5sso4' // (12) Timestamp in seconds + hrtime counter
- nodeId: 'zd' // (2) nodeId
After the first puid release, I was testing for some shorter UIDs. In result, the short-puid was born ;-). Works only with node.js (depends on process.hrtime). The process.hrtime[1] gives you a counter (milliseconds+nanoseconds value from 1 to 1_000_000_000) not depending of the current timestamp; in result you can use short-puid (12 chars version) without any conflicts with multi-instances of puid in the same process or in different processes on the same host (tested with 20 parallel instances generating 4 billion puids). With multi nodes/hosts, you have to use the short-version with 14 chars which includes a nodeId.
You have options :-) You can pass the epoch to start counting the timestamp, per default we start at "1999-06-07 03:00:00 pm GMT", and you can pass the nodeId. Take a look to the usage section for all possiblities.
Generate unique keys for e.g. Redis.
$ npm install puid
$ npm test
var Puid = require('puid');
var puid;
// generate puid (long-version 24-chars)
puid = new Puid();
console.log(puid.generate()); // hgqy29gr11cm2504cdf8rg7q
// generate puid (short-version 12-chars) without nodeId / **Shortcut**
puid = new Puid(true);
console.log(puid.generate()); // 3bqk9my968mc
// generate puid (short-version 14-chars) random nodeId / **Shortcut**
puid = new Puid(false);
console.log(puid.generate()); // 3bqk9my9buecut
// generate puid (short-version 14-chars) with nodeId string
puid = new Puid('JS');
console.log(puid.generate()); // 3bq1plt0vlycjs // 3bq1plt0vlyc->(js)
// generate puid (short-version 12-chars) with empty nodeId string
puid = new Puid('');
console.log(puid.generate()); // 3bq1plt1iiw4
// generate puid (short-version 14-chars) with nodeId in config object
puid = new Puid({
nodeId: 'JS'
});
console.log(puid.generate()); // 3bq1plt1ljwgjs // 3bq1plt1ljwg->(js)
// generate puid (short-version 14-chars) with epoch in config object and random nodeId
puid = new Puid({
epoch: '1980-01-01'
});
console.log(puid.generate()); // 801eeqggvq0w54
// generate puid (short-version 14-chars) with epoch and nodeId in config object
puid = new Puid({
epoch: '1980-01-01',
nodeId: 'JS'
});
console.log(puid.generate()); // 801eeqggyo00js // 801eeqggyo00->(js)
// generate puid (short-version 12-chars) with epoch and empty nodeId in config object
puid = new Puid({
epoch: '2013-01-01',
nodeId: ''
});
console.log(puid.generate()); // 036pqlnkkjk0
grunt default
grunt bumpup # --minor || --major || --patch
git add <files> # --all
grunt release # all files on stage will be commited with release commit message
