Deprecated, no longer maintainted

There are four modules included in pui-react-tools:

Lint

Configuration

To use the lint module, include

const Lint = require ( 'pui-react-tools' ).Lint; Lint.install(options)

Define your lint rules in your local .eslintrc file.

Options

Type: String or Array default: ['gulpfile.js', 'app/**/*.js', 'helpers/**/*.js', 'server/**/*.js', 'spec/**/*.js', 'tasks/**/*.js', 'lib/**/*.js']

Glob or array of globs of files to lint.

Usage

Run gulp lint .

Jasmine

Configuration

To use the jasmine module, include

const Jasmine = require ( 'pui-react-tools' ).Jasmine; Jasmine.install(options);

Options

Type: Object default: none

The webpack option must have a field test . test must be a function that returns webpack configuration when called. Example usage:

Jasmine.install({ webpack : { test : () => { return { entry : { spec : './spec/app/index.js' }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.jsx?$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loader : 'babel-loader' }, { test : /css$/ , loader : 'null-loader' } ] }, output : { filename : '[name].js' } }} } })

Type: Array default: ['spec/app/**/*_spec.js']

The globs representing the Jasmine spec files for your application

Type: Array default: ['spec/server/**/*.js', 'spec/lib/**/*.js', 'spec/helpers/**/*.js']

The globs representing the Jasmine spec files for your server

Type: Function default: noop

The jasmine and spec-app tasks load your spec files that match 'spec/app/**/*_spec.js' . The getAdditionalAppAssets option is a function that returns an array of streams of assets to include in addition to your spec files.

Example

options = { getAdditionalAppAssets : () => [gulp.src( require .resolve( 'phantomjs-polyfill' ))] }

Type: Object default: {}

Options to pass to the spec server in node specs. Example

options = { serverOptions : { verbose : true } };

Type: Object default: {}

Options to pass to the spec runner used in the browser. Example

options = { browserSpecRunnerOptions : { sourcemappedStacktrace : true } };

Type: Object default: {}

Options to pass to the headless jasmine server. Example

options = { headlessServerOptions : { driver : 'slimerjs' , random : true } };

For additional options (e.g. isVerbose ), see gulp-jasmine-browser and jasmine-terminal-reporter.

Usage

gulp jasmine starts the jasmine server. The server starts at port 8888 by default.

gulp spec-app runs tests headlessly.

gulp spec-server runs server specs. This task runs server specs from the following globs: 'spec/server/*/.js' 'spec/lib/*/.js' 'spec/helpers/*/.js'



Foreman

Configuration

To use the foreman module, include

const Foreman = require ( 'pui-react-tools' ).Foreman; Foreman.install();

Specify configuration tasks for foreman to run in your Procfile.dev file. For example:

start : npm start

Usage

Run gulp foreman to run foreman with your Procfile.dev .

To specify the port your server runs in, include a .env file in your root directory with configuration like

NODE_ENV=development PORT=3000

Assets

Configuration

To use the assets module, include

const Assets = require ( 'pui-react-tools' ).Assets; Assets.install(options);

The assets tasks expects:

config/application.json

config/env.json - whitelist of environment variables to include in your config

- whitelist of environment variables to include in your config .babelrc

Example files can be found in the react-starter project in the config directory.

Options

Most configuration of the assets task is acheived by options given to Assets.install :

const Assets = require ( 'pui-react-tools' ).Assets; Assets.install(options);

The available options are:

Type: Array default: ['./app/index.js]

This is the glob of files passed into webpack when compiling your javascript.

Type: String default: 'public'

Assets are built to the 'public' directory by default. If you would like to change the directory in which assets are written, use the buildDirectory option.

Type: Object default: none

The webpack option should have a key for each node environment you expect to need assets for (e.g. production and developement ). These keys must be a functions that returns webpack configuration when called. Example usage:

import UglifyJsPlugin from 'webpack/lib/optimize/UglifyJsPlugin' ; Assets.install({ webpack : { development : () => { return { entry : { application : './app/index.js' }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.jsx?$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loader : 'babel-loader' }, { test : /css$/ , loaders : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' , 'sass-loader' ]} ] }, output : { filename : '[name].js' } } }, production : () => { return { entry : { application : './app/index.js' }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.jsx?$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loader : 'babel-loader' }, { test : /css$/ , loaders : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' , 'sass-loader' ]} ] }, output : { filename : '[name].js' }, plugins : [ new UglifyJsPlugin()] } } } });

Note that for the example, you will need to install sass-loader , css-loader and style-loader . You will also need to install babel-loader and any related Babel plugins and presets you need, like babel-preset-react . See react-starter/config/webpack for examples of more fully-featured webpack configurations.

User Application Configuration

To configure your application for different environment execution contexts, you can use gulp assets-config . This will generate a config.js file in the build directory.

Specify configuration you need for running your application in config/application.json . For environment-specific overrides, add files with the format config/NODE_ENV.json (e.g. config/development.json ). Additionally, local environment variables whitelisted in config/env.json will be added to your configuration.

The generated config.js will be assign your configuration to a global variable in your browser. This variable will default to Application . If your configuration has a globalNamespace property, the global variable will have that name. Configuration will be accessible at window.Application.config , or window[globalNamespace].config .

If you would like to access the configuration inside of node, you can use require('pui-react-tools/assets/config')()

Usage