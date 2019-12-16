openbase logo
pui-react-tools

by pivotal-cf
5.0.1 (see all)

Deprecated!
All Pivotal UI components & styles have been moved to the 'pivotal-ui' package. Install that package for all future updates.

Readme

Deprecated, no longer maintainted

Tools for gulp tasks for React

There are four modules included in pui-react-tools:

Lint

Configuration

To use the lint module, include 

const Lint = require('pui-react-tools').Lint;
Lint.install(options)

Define your lint rules in your local .eslintrc file.

Options

options.globs

Type: String or Array default: ['gulpfile.js', 'app/**/*.js', 'helpers/**/*.js', 'server/**/*.js', 'spec/**/*.js', 'tasks/**/*.js', 'lib/**/*.js']

Glob or array of globs of files to lint.

Usage

Run gulp lint.

Jasmine

Configuration

To use the jasmine module, include

const Jasmine = require('pui-react-tools').Jasmine;
Jasmine.install(options);

Options

options.webpack

Type: Object default: none

The webpack option must have a field test. test must be a function that returns webpack configuration when called. Example usage:

Jasmine.install({
  webpack: {
    test: () => { return {
      entry: {spec: './spec/app/index.js'},
      module: {
        rules: [
          {test: /\.jsx?$/, exclude: /node_modules/, loader: 'babel-loader'},
          {test: /css$/, loader: 'null-loader'}
        ]
      },
      output: {filename: '[name].js'}
    }}
  }
})
options.appGlobs

Type: Array default: ['spec/app/**/*_spec.js']

The globs representing the Jasmine spec files for your application

options.serverGlobs

Type: Array default: ['spec/server/**/*.js', 'spec/lib/**/*.js', 'spec/helpers/**/*.js']

The globs representing the Jasmine spec files for your server

options.getAdditionalAppAssets

Type: Function default: noop

The jasmine and spec-app tasks load your spec files that match 'spec/app/**/*_spec.js'. The getAdditionalAppAssets option is a function that returns an array of streams of assets to include in addition to your spec files.

Example

options = {
 getAdditionalAppAssets: () => [gulp.src(require.resolve('phantomjs-polyfill'))]
}
options.serverOptions

Type: Object default: {}

Options to pass to the spec server in node specs. Example

options = {
  serverOptions: {verbose: true}
};
options.browserSpecRunnerOptions

Type: Object default: {}

Options to pass to the spec runner used in the browser. Example

options = {
  browserSpecRunnerOptions: {sourcemappedStacktrace: true}
};
options.headlessServerOptions

Type: Object default: {}

Options to pass to the headless jasmine server. Example

options = {
  headlessServerOptions: {driver: 'slimerjs', random : true}
};

For additional options (e.g. isVerbose), see gulp-jasmine-browser and jasmine-terminal-reporter.

Usage

  • gulp jasmine starts the jasmine server. The server starts at port 8888 by default.

  • gulp spec-app runs tests headlessly.

  • gulp spec-server runs server specs. This task runs server specs from the following globs:

    • 'spec/server/*/.js'
    • 'spec/lib/*/.js'
    • 'spec/helpers/*/.js'

Foreman

Configuration

To use the foreman module, include

const Foreman = require('pui-react-tools').Foreman;
Foreman.install();

Specify configuration tasks for foreman to run in your Procfile.dev file. For example:

start: npm start

Usage

Run gulp foreman to run foreman with your Procfile.dev.

To specify the port your server runs in, include a .env file in your root directory with configuration like

NODE_ENV=development
PORT=3000

Assets

Configuration

To use the assets module, include

const Assets = require('pui-react-tools').Assets;
Assets.install(options);

The assets tasks expects:

  • config/application.json
  • config/env.json - whitelist of environment variables to include in your config
  • .babelrc

Example files can be found in the react-starter project in the config directory.

Options

Most configuration of the assets task is acheived by options given to Assets.install:

const Assets = require('pui-react-tools').Assets;
Assets.install(options);

The available options are:

options.appGlobs

Type: Array default: ['./app/index.js]

This is the glob of files passed into webpack when compiling your javascript.

options.buildDirectory

Type: String default: 'public'

Assets are built to the 'public' directory by default. If you would like to change the directory in which assets are written, use the buildDirectory option.

options.webpack

Type: Object default: none

The webpack option should have a key for each node environment you expect to need assets for (e.g. production and developement). These keys must be a functions that returns webpack configuration when called. Example usage:

import UglifyJsPlugin from 'webpack/lib/optimize/UglifyJsPlugin';

Assets.install({
  webpack: {
    development: () => {
      return {
        entry: {application: './app/index.js'},
        module: {
          rules: [
            {test: /\.jsx?$/, exclude: /node_modules/, loader: 'babel-loader'},
            {test: /css$/, loaders: ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'sass-loader']}
          ]
        },
        output: {filename: '[name].js'}
      }
    },
    production: () => {
      return {
        entry: {application: './app/index.js'},
        module: {
          rules: [
            {test: /\.jsx?$/, exclude: /node_modules/, loader: 'babel-loader'},
            {test: /css$/, loaders: ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'sass-loader']}
          ]
        },
        output: {filename: '[name].js'},
        plugins: [new UglifyJsPlugin()]
      }
    }
  }
});

Note that for the example, you will need to install sass-loader, css-loader and style-loader. You will also need to install babel-loader and any related Babel plugins and presets you need, like babel-preset-react. See react-starter/config/webpack for examples of more fully-featured webpack configurations.

User Application Configuration

To configure your application for different environment execution contexts, you can use gulp assets-config. This will generate a config.js file in the build directory.

Specify configuration you need for running your application in config/application.json. For environment-specific overrides, add files with the format config/NODE_ENV.json (e.g. config/development.json). Additionally, local environment variables whitelisted in config/env.json will be added to your configuration.

The generated config.js will be assign your configuration to a global variable in your browser. This variable will default to Application. If your configuration has a globalNamespace property, the global variable will have that name. Configuration will be accessible at window.Application.config, or window[globalNamespace].config.

If you would like to access the configuration inside of node, you can use require('pui-react-tools/assets/config')()

Usage

  • gulp assets This task builds your assets with Webpack and publishes them into public.
  • gulp assets-config This task creates a config.js in the public directory.
  • gulp clean-assets This task deletes all files in public directory, but keeps the directory.

