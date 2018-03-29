Pug loader for webpack.

Usage

var template = require ( "pug-loader!./file.pug" ); var template = require ( "./file.pug" ); var locals = { }; var html = template(locals);

For more information on how to use webpack loaders, check the official documentation.

In order to obtain the rendered HTML at compile time, combine this loader with apply-loader :

var html = require ( "apply-loader!pug-loader!./file.pug" );

Legacy .jade files

pug-loader fully supports .jade files. Just use pug-loader with .jade files as you would with a .pug file.

Includes

If you are using includes, you must make sure that .pug (and if needed for legacy files, .jade ) is bound to pug-loader. Check the webpack documentation on how to do that for CLI and for configuration files.

Options

The following options are available to be set for the loader. They are all mapped directly to Pug options, unless pointed out otherwise.

doctype Unlike Pug, it defaults to "html" if not set

globals

self

plugins Note that you cannot specify any Pug plugins implementing read or resolve hooks, as those are reserved for the loader

pretty

filters

root webpack uses its own file resolving mechanism, so while it is functionally equivalent to the Pug option with the same name, it is implemented differently



Embedded resources

Try to use require for all your embedded resources, to process them with webpack.

div img(src=require("./my/image.png"))

Remember, you need to configure loaders for these file types too. You might be interested in the file loader.

License

MIT