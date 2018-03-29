openbase logo
pug3-loader

by pugjs
2.4.3 (see all)

Pug loader module for Webpack

Popularity

Downloads/wk

786

GitHub Stars

409

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

pug-loader

Pug loader for webpack.

Usage

var template = require("pug-loader!./file.pug");
// => returns file.pug content as template function

// or, if you've bound .pug to pug-loader
var template = require("./file.pug");

var locals = { /* ... */ };

var html = template(locals);
// => the rendered HTML

For more information on how to use webpack loaders, check the official documentation.

In order to obtain the rendered HTML at compile time, combine this loader with apply-loader:

var html = require("apply-loader!pug-loader!./file.pug");
// => the HTML is rendered at compile time

Legacy .jade files

pug-loader fully supports .jade files. Just use pug-loader with .jade files as you would with a .pug file.

Includes

If you are using includes, you must make sure that .pug (and if needed for legacy files, .jade) is bound to pug-loader. Check the webpack documentation on how to do that for CLI and for configuration files.

Options

The following options are available to be set for the loader. They are all mapped directly to Pug options, unless pointed out otherwise.

  • doctype
    • Unlike Pug, it defaults to "html" if not set
  • globals
  • self
  • plugins
    • Note that you cannot specify any Pug plugins implementing read or resolve hooks, as those are reserved for the loader
  • pretty
  • filters
  • root
    • webpack uses its own file resolving mechanism, so while it is functionally equivalent to the Pug option with the same name, it is implemented differently

Embedded resources

Try to use require for all your embedded resources, to process them with webpack.

div
  img(src=require("./my/image.png"))

Remember, you need to configure loaders for these file types too. You might be interested in the file loader.

License

MIT

