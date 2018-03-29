Pug loader for webpack.
var template = require("pug-loader!./file.pug");
// => returns file.pug content as template function
// or, if you've bound .pug to pug-loader
var template = require("./file.pug");
var locals = { /* ... */ };
var html = template(locals);
// => the rendered HTML
For more information on how to use webpack loaders, check the official documentation.
In order to obtain the rendered HTML at compile time, combine this loader with
apply-loader:
var html = require("apply-loader!pug-loader!./file.pug");
// => the HTML is rendered at compile time
.jade files
pug-loader fully supports
.jade files. Just use pug-loader with
.jade files as you would with a
.pug file.
If you are using includes, you must make sure that
.pug (and if needed for legacy files,
.jade) is bound to pug-loader. Check the webpack documentation on how to do that for CLI and for configuration files.
The following options are available to be set for the loader. They are all mapped directly to Pug options, unless pointed out otherwise.
doctype
"html" if not set
globals
self
plugins
read or
resolve hooks, as those are reserved for the loader
pretty
filters
root
Try to use
require for all your embedded resources, to process them with webpack.
div
img(src=require("./my/image.png"))
Remember, you need to configure loaders for these file types too. You might be interested in the file loader.