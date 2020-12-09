A loader that simply compiles pug templates into HTML.

Installation

Note pug is a peer dependency, so make sure to install both:

npm install -D pug-plain-loader pug

Usage

This loader is mostly intended to be used alongside vue-loader v15+, since it now requires using webpack loaders to handle template preprocessors. There's also pug-html-loader which unfortunately is out-of-date and not actively maintained.

If you are only using this loader for templating in single-file Vue components, simply configure it with:

{ module : { rules : [ { test : /\.pug$/ , loader : 'pug-plain-loader' } ] } }

This will apply this loader to all <template lang="pug"> blocks in your Vue components.

If you also intend to use it to import .pug files as HTML strings in JavaScript, you will need to chain raw-loader after this loader. Note however adding raw-loader would break the output for Vue components, so you need to have two rules, one of them excluding Vue components:

{ module : { rules : [ { test : /\.pug$/ , oneOf : [ { exclude : /\.vue$/ , use : [ 'raw-loader' , 'pug-plain-loader' ] }, { use : [ 'pug-plain-loader' ] } ] } ] } }

Options

See Pug compiler options.

The doctype option is set to html by default, since most Vue templates are HTML fragments without explicit doctype.