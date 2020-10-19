openbase logo
by sourceboat
0.4.0 (see all)

Command line tool to lint Pug templates in Vue single file components.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

838

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

⚠️ Deprecated: This project is not actively maintained anymore. Use it at your own risk. Here are some helpful ressources:

pug-lint-vue

npm npm downloads Build Status js-standard-style

Command line tool to lint Pug templates in Vue single file components. It uses pug-lint under the hood.

Installation

$ npm install pug-lint-vue

Usage

$ pug-lint-vue [options] <file ...>

Options

  • -h, --help: output usage information
  • -V, --version: output the version number
  • -c, --config <path>: configuration file path (see pug-lint for more information)

Example

The following example scans the assets directory for .vue files and outputs lint errors in <template> tags with the attribute lang="pug" set. 

$ pug-lint-vue assets

Development

Build the docker container via:

$ docker build . -t pug-lint-vue

Use docker compose to work on the files:

$ docker-compose up
$ docker-compose exec app bash

