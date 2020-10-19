⚠️ Deprecated: This project is not actively maintained anymore. Use it at your own risk. Here are some helpful ressources:
vuejs/eslint-plugin-vue will most likely not support Pug (see vuejs/eslint-plugin-vue#640). Maybe
vuejs/vue-eslint-parser will add support for parsing Pug (see vuejs/vue-eslint-parser#29).
prettier/plugin-pug is a Prettier plugin to add Pug support for Prettier (with support for Vue Single File Components).
leo-buneev/pug-to-html converts your Pug code to HTML code (with support for Vue Single File Components).
Command line tool to lint Pug templates in Vue single file components. It uses pug-lint under the hood.
$ npm install pug-lint-vue
$ pug-lint-vue [options] <file ...>
-h, --help: output usage information
-V, --version: output the version number
-c, --config <path>: configuration file path (see pug-lint for more information)
The following example scans the
assets directory for
.vue files and outputs lint errors in
<template> tags with the attribute
lang="pug" set.
$ pug-lint-vue assets
Build the docker container via:
$ docker build . -t pug-lint-vue
Use docker compose to work on the files:
$ docker-compose up
$ docker-compose exec app bash