⚠️ Deprecated: This project is not actively maintained anymore. Use it at your own risk. Here are some helpful ressources:

vuejs/eslint-plugin-vue will most likely not support Pug (see vuejs/eslint-plugin-vue#640). Maybe vuejs/vue-eslint-parser will add support for parsing Pug (see vuejs/vue-eslint-parser#29).

will most likely not support Pug (see vuejs/eslint-plugin-vue#640). Maybe will add support for parsing Pug (see vuejs/vue-eslint-parser#29). prettier/plugin-pug is a Prettier plugin to add Pug support for Prettier (with support for Vue Single File Components).

is a Prettier plugin to add Pug support for Prettier (with support for Vue Single File Components). leo-buneev/pug-to-html converts your Pug code to HTML code (with support for Vue Single File Components).

Command line tool to lint Pug templates in Vue single file components. It uses pug-lint under the hood.

Installation

npm install pug-lint-vue

Usage

$ pug-lint-vue [options] < file ... >

Options

-h, --help : output usage information

: output usage information -V, --version : output the version number

: output the version number -c, --config <path> : configuration file path (see pug-lint for more information)

Example

The following example scans the assets directory for .vue files and outputs lint errors in <template> tags with the attribute lang="pug" set.

pug-lint-vue assets

Development

Build the docker container via:

docker build . -t pug-lint-vue

Use docker compose to work on the files: