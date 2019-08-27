An unopinionated and configurable linter and style checker for Pug (formerly Jade)
$ npm install -g pug-lint
$ pug-lint [options] <file ...>
-h, --help: output usage information
-V, --version: output the version number
-c, --config <path>: configuration file path
-r, --reporter <reporter>: error reporter; console - default, inline
If you use SublimeLinter 3 with Sublime Text 3, you can install the SublimeLinter-pug-lint plugin using Package Control.
If you use Atom, you can install the linter-pug package.
If you use VS Code, you can install the vscode-puglint extension.
pug-lint is part of syntastic.
If you are using vim-plug to manage your Vim plugins (recommended), you can do:
" In your ~/.vimrc
Plug 'scrooloose/syntastic'
" Then run these commands
:source %
:PlugInstall
Then to turn the pug linter on, you will need this line in your
.vimrc.
let g:syntastic_pug_checkers = ['pug_lint']
If you're using Gulp as your build system, you can use gulp-pug-linter for easier integration.
If you're using Grunt as your build system, you can use grunt-puglint for easier integration.
Options and rules can be specified in a
.pug-lintrc,
.pug-lintrc.js, or
.pug-lintrc.json file, or via adding a
"pugLintConfig" option to
package.json.
deprecated
Presets have been deprecated in favour of extending configuration files.
Instructions for those wishing to continue to use the rules defined in the deprecated
clockpreset can be found at https://github.com/pugjs/pug-lint/issues/80#issuecomment-223283681
Type:
string
If you want to extend a specific configuration file, you can use the
extends property and specify the path to the file. The path can be either relative or absolute
Configurations can be extended by using:
The extended configuration provides base rules, which can be overridden by the configuration that references it. For example:
{
"extends": "./node_modules/coding-standard/.pug-lintrc",
"disallowIdLiterals": null
}
You can also extend configurations using shareable configuration packages. To do so, be sure to install the configuration package you want from npm and then use the package name, such as:
$ npm install --save-dev pug-lint-config-clock
{
"extends": "pug-lint-config-myrules",
"disallowIdLiterals": null
}
In this example, the
pug-lint-config-myrules package will be loaded as an object and used as the parent of this configuration. You can override settings from the shareable configuration package by adding them directly into your
.pug-lintrc file.
You can find config to extend on NPM using
"pug-lint-config" query.
Note: You can omit
pug-lint-config-and pug-lint will automatically insert it for you
Type:
Array
Default:
["node_modules/**"]
Disables style checking for specified paths declared with glob patterns.
Type:
Array
Array of file path matching patterns to load additional rules from, e.g.:
{
"additionalRules": ["project-rules/*.js"]
}
You can specifically disable any rule by omitting it from your
.pug-lintrc config file or by assigning it to null, like so:
{
"disallowBlockExpansion": null
}
Some rules, if enabled at the same time, would be contradictory to one another, such as:
{
"disallowSpaceAfterCodeOperator": true,
"requireSpaceAfterCodeOperator": true
}
In this case
requireSpaceAfterCodeOperator is treated as null, and ignored.
Shareable configs are simply npm packages that export a configuration object. To start, create a Node.js module like you normally would. Make sure the module name begins with
pug-lint-config-, such as
pug-lint-config-myconfig. Create a new index.js file and export an object containing your settings:
module.exports = {
disallowBlockExpansion: true
};
Once your shareable config is ready, you can publish to npm to share with others. We recommend using the
puglint and
puglintconfig keywords so others can easily find your module.