phl

pug-html-loader

by Will Medina
1.1.5 (see all)

Pug HTML loader for webpack

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.1K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Pug HTML loader for webpack

Installation

npm install pug-html-loader

Usage

In your sources:

var html = require('./file.pug')
// => returns file.pug content as html compiled string

In your webpack.config.js file:

module.exports = {
  // your config settings ...
  rules: [{
    // your modules...
    loaders: [{
      include: /\.pug/,
      loader: ['raw-loader', 'pug-html-loader'],
      options: {
        // options to pass to the compiler same as: https://pugjs.org/api/reference.html
        data: {} // set of data to pass to the pug render.
      }
    }]
  }]
};

Using it with html-loader

pug-html-loader encode to content to a string variable to avoid it and pass the string content to the loader chain please use the following configuration:

module.exports = {
  // your config settings ...
  module: [{
    // your modules...
    rules: [{
      test: /\.pug/,
      loaders: ['html-loader', 'pug-html-loader'],
      options: {
        // options to pass to the compiler same as: https://pugjs.org/api/reference.html
        data: {} // set of data to pass to the pug render.
      }
    }]
  }]
};

Don't forget to polyfill require if you want to use it in node. See webpack documentation.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

