Pug HTML loader for webpack

Installation

npm install pug-html-loader

Usage

In your sources:

var html = require ( './file.pug' )

In your webpack.config.js file:

module .exports = { rules : [{ loaders : [{ include : /\.pug/ , loader : [ 'raw-loader' , 'pug-html-loader' ], options : { data : {} } }] }] };

Using it with html-loader

pug-html-loader encode to content to a string variable to avoid it and pass the string content to the loader chain please use the following configuration:

module .exports = { module : [{ rules : [{ test : /\.pug/ , loaders : [ 'html-loader' , 'pug-html-loader' ], options : { data : {} } }] }] };

Don't forget to polyfill require if you want to use it in node. See webpack documentation.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)