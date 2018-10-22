Pug(former jade) beautify

This tiny program format a pug(former jade) template file. For reusability, it's made as a module suggested by @Glavin001. Please refer this issue.

Installation

npm install pug-beautify

Test

npm run test

Options

fill_tab - boolean, fill whether tab or space, default true.

omit_div - boolean, whether omit 'div' tag, default false.

tab_size - number, when 'fill_tab' is false, fill 'tab_size' spaces, default 4.

separator_space - boolean, When 'separator_space' is true, the attribute separator is comma, default true.

omit_empty_lines - When 'separator_space' is false, delete line blank, default true.

How to use

var output = pugBeautify(code);

var output = pugBeautify(code,{ fill_tab : true , omit_div : false , tab_size : 4 , separator_space : true , });

Example code

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var pugBeautify = require ( 'pug-beautify' ); var code = fs.readFileSync( 'sample.jade' , 'utf8' ); var option = { fill_tab : true , omit_div : false , tab_size : 4 , separator_space : true }; try { var output = pugBeautify(code,option); } catch (error){ }

Todo