openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pb

pug-beautify

by Kim Jongho
0.1.1 (see all)

Pug(former jade) beautify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pug(former jade) beautify

This tiny program format a pug(former jade) template file. For reusability, it's made as a module suggested by @Glavin001. Please refer this issue.

Installation

npm install pug-beautify

Test

npm run test

Options

  • fill_tab - boolean, fill whether tab or space, default true.
  • omit_div - boolean, whether omit 'div' tag, default false.
  • tab_size - number, when 'fill_tab' is false, fill 'tab_size' spaces, default 4.
  • separator_space - boolean, When 'separator_space' is true, the attribute separator is comma, default true.
  • omit_empty_lines - When 'separator_space' is false, delete line blank, default true.

How to use

var output = pugBeautify(code);

var output = pugBeautify(code,{
    fill_tab:true,
    omit_div:false,
    tab_size:4,
    separator_space:true,
});

Example code

var fs = require('fs');
var pugBeautify = require('pug-beautify');
var code = fs.readFileSync('sample.jade','utf8');
var option = {
    fill_tab: true,
    omit_div: false,
    tab_size: 4,
    separator_space: true
};
try {
    var output = pugBeautify(code,option);
}catch(error){
    // Error occurred
}

Todo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial