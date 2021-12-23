openbase logo
Readme

Pug

Full documentation is at pugjs.org

Pug is a high-performance template engine heavily influenced by Haml and implemented with JavaScript for Node.js and browsers. For bug reports, feature requests and questions, open an issue. For discussion join the chat room.

You can test drive Pug online here.

Professionally supported pug is now available

Build Status Rolling Versions NPM version Join Gitter Chat

Packages

Package NameVersion
pugNPM version
pug-attrsNPM version
pug-code-genNPM version
pug-errorNPM version
pug-filtersNPM version
pug-lexerNPM version
pug-linkerNPM version
pug-loadNPM version
pug-parserNPM version
pug-runtimeNPM version
pug-strip-commentsNPM version
pug-walkNPM version

Rename from "Jade"

This project was formerly known as "Jade". However, it was revealed to us that "Jade" is a registered trademark; as a result, a rename was needed. After some discussion among the maintainers, "Pug" was chosen as the new name for this project. As of version 2, "pug" is the official package name.

If your package or app currently uses jade, don't worry: we have secured permissions to continue to occupy that package name, although all new versions will be released under pug.

Before the renaming, work had already begun on “Jade 2.0.0”. Therefore, the rename to Pug coincided with the major version bump. As a result, upgrading from Jade to Pug will be the same process as upgrading any other package with a major version bump.

The syntax of Pug has several differences, deprecations, and removals compared to its predecessor. These differences are documented in #2305.

The website and documentation for Pug are still being updated. But if you are new to Pug, you should get started with the new syntax and install the Pug package from npm.

Installation

Package

To use Pug in your own JavaScript projects:

$ npm install pug

Command Line

After installing the latest version of Node.js, install with:

$ npm install pug-cli -g

and run with

$ pug --help

Syntax

Pug is a clean, whitespace sensitive syntax for writing HTML. Here is a simple example:

doctype html
html(lang="en")
  head
    title= pageTitle
    script(type='text/javascript').
      if (foo) bar(1 + 5);
  body
    h1 Pug - node template engine
    #container.col
      if youAreUsingPug
        p You are amazing
      else
        p Get on it!
      p.
        Pug is a terse and simple templating language with a
        strong focus on performance and powerful features.

Pug transforms the above to:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <title>Pug</title>
    <script type="text/javascript">
      if (foo) bar(1 + 5);
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <h1>Pug - node template engine</h1>
    <div id="container" class="col">
      <p>You are amazing</p>
      <p>
        Pug is a terse and simple templating language with a strong focus on
        performance and powerful features.
      </p>
    </div>
  </body>
</html>

API

For full API, see pugjs.org/api/reference.html

var pug = require('pug');

// compile
var fn = pug.compile('string of pug', options);
var html = fn(locals);

// render
var html = pug.render('string of pug', merge(options, locals));

// renderFile
var html = pug.renderFile('filename.pug', merge(options, locals));

Options

  • filename Used in exceptions, and required when using includes
  • compileDebug When false no debug instrumentation is compiled
  • pretty Add pretty-indentation whitespace to output (false by default)

Browser Support

The latest version of pug can be downloaded for the browser in standalone form. It only supports the very latest browsers, though, and is a large file. It is recommended that you pre-compile your pug templates to JavaScript.

To compile a template for use on the client using the command line, do:

$ pug --client --no-debug filename.pug

which will produce filename.js containing the compiled template.

Tutorials

Implementations in other languages

Ports in other languages

Ports to other languages, with very close syntax:

Equivalents in other languages

Templates engines for other languages with a different syntax, but a similar philosophy:

Framework implementations/adapters

Embedded view engines for frameworks:

CMS plugins

Additional Resources

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

License

MIT

100
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Okay guys, Listen to me. I am never going back to write html again. I write everything html in pug until some specific comes up. I really like the syntax of pug, you have to write very few lines, so it makes it easier to understand. Everything comes down to aesthetics. It saves a lot of time. You can do imports so you don't have to repeat and copy the login agian and agian. You write only once and it will run everywhere. Also doing any kind of logic is smooth in pug, like if else logic, and loops to generate html. Really good. And it lets you run javascript very easily too. Overall this has been my go to templating engine for like 4 years. No other engine comes close to the elegancy. The learning curve is steep, for beginners specially. Otherwise this is perfect.

0
ankush-singh56 Ratings58 Reviews
2 months ago
2 months ago

I have not written vanilla html ever since I found Pug. This has made my HTML writing sane again, otherwise I would have gone insane with a lot of markup to manage. You can divide the whole page in chunks and manage them and run js inside the pug. So much better. The markup is very less compared to other templating languages.

0
Waren GonzagaMetro Manila, Philippines53 Ratings621 Reviews
I'm the person who wastes my time just to save yours! ✌😎
November 16, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

One of my favorite templating engine. I use it when it was commonly known as Jade. It makes your html5 coding better and cleaner. Highly recommended it if you are looking for a reliable templating engine.

0
Aldres9835 Ratings70 Reviews
October 20, 2020

Pug (aka jade), is a great templating engine. If you don't want to use react/vue/angular, but still want some cool templating capabilities - this one is definitely your choice!

0
Alex Ivanov36 Ratings72 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

One of my favorite templating engines? If there is a question in choosing a template engine, then you need to choose this one.

0

