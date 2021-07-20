Welcome! We're here to get you started quickly with your integration between PubNub and Angular v2 and Angular v4. PubNub makes it easy to integrate real-time bidirectional communication into your app.
Pubnub Angular2 service is a wrapper for PubNub JavaScript SDK version 4 that adds a few of extra features to simplify Angular integrations:
You can still use the native PubNub JavaScript SDK if you feel this will be more suitable for your situation.
develop branch.
NPM
npm install pubnub-angular2 --save
Add PubNubAngular to list of providers inside the NgModule.
TypeScript
import { PubNubAngular } from 'pubnub-angular2';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule ],
declarations: [ ... ],
bootstrap: [ ... ],
providers: [ PubNubAngular ]
})
export class AppModule { }
Now PubNubAngular is a service available for all components defined in the NgModule.
TypeScript
import { PubNubAngular } from 'pubnub-angular2';
import { Component, Injectable, Class } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: '<div>...</div>',
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(pubnub: PubNubAngular){
pubnub.init({ publishKey: 'your pub key', subscribeKey: 'your sub key' });
}
}
NPM
npm install pubnub pubnub-angular2 --save
Bower
bower install pubnub pubnub-angular2 --save
CDN
<script src="http(s)://cdn.pubnub.com/sdk/pubnub-angular2/pubnub-angular2.(version).js"></script>
<script src="http(s)://cdn.pubnub.com/sdk/pubnub-angular2/pubnub-angular2.(version).min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/core-js/client/shim.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/zone.js/dist/zone.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/reflect-metadata/Reflect.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/rxjs/bundles/Rx.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/@angular/core/bundles/core.umd.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/@angular/common/bundles/common.umd.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/@angular/compiler/bundles/compiler.umd.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/@angular/platform-browser/bundles/platform-browser.umd.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/@angular/forms/bundles/forms.umd.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/@angular/platform-browser-dynamic/bundles/platform-browser-dynamic.umd.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/pubnub/dist/web/pubnub-angular2.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/pubnub-angular2/dist/pubnub-angular2.js"></script>
Javascript
(function (app) {
app.your_module = ng.core.NgModule({
imports: [...],
declarations: [...],
providers: [PubNubAngular],
bootstrap: [...]
}).Class({
constructor: function(){}
});
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(){
ng.platformBrowserDynamic.platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(app.your_module);
});
})(window.app || (window.app = {}));
Javascript
(function (app) {
app.main_component = ng.core.Component({
selector: '...',
templateUrl: '...'
}).Class({
constructor: [PubNubAngular, function(pubnub){
pubnub.init({
publishKey: 'your pub key',
subscribeKey: 'your sub key'
});
...
}]
});
})(window.app || (window.app = {}));
<script src="node_modules/core-js/client/shim.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/zone.js/dist/zone.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/reflect-metadata/Reflect.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/rxjs/bundles/Rx.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/pubnub/dist/web/pubnub-angular2.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/systemjs/dist/system.src.js"></script>
<script src="systemjs.config.js"></script>
<script>
System.import('app').catch(function(err){ console.error(err); });
</script>
map: {
'rxjs': 'npm:rxjs',
'@angular/core': 'npm:@angular/core/bundles/core.umd.js',
'@angular/common': 'npm:@angular/common/bundles/common.umd.js',
'@angular/compiler': 'npm:@angular/compiler/bundles/compiler.umd.js',
'@angular/platform-browser': 'npm:@angular/platform-browser/bundles/platform-browser.umd.js',
'@angular/platform-browser-dynamic': 'npm:@angular/platform-browser-dynamic/bundles/platform-browser-dynamic.umd.js',
'@angular/http': 'npm:@angular/http/bundles/http.umd.js',
'@angular/router': 'npm:@angular/router/bundles/router.umd.js',
'@angular/forms': 'npm:@angular/forms/bundles/forms.umd.js',
'pubnub-angular2': 'npm:pubnub-angular2/dist/pubnub-angular2.js'
}
TypeScript
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { PubNubAngular } from 'pubnub-angular2';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule ],
declarations: [ ... ],
bootstrap: [ ... ],
providers: [ PubNubAngular ]
})
export class AppModule { }
Now PubNubAngular is a service available for all components defined in the NgModule.
TypeScript
import {Component, Injectable, Class} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: '<div>...</div>',
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(pubnub: PubNubAngular){
pubnub.init({
publishKey: 'your pub key',
subscribeKey: 'your sub key'
});
}
}
In Pubnub Angular2 SDK instances are hidden inside service and are accessible via instance getter.
Javascript
var defaultInstance = new PubNub({
publishKey: 'your pub key',
subscribeKey: 'your sub key'
});
TypeScript
declare var PubNub: any;
var defaultInstance = new PubNub({
publishKey: 'your pub key',
subscribeKey: 'your sub key'
});
var pubnub = new PubNubAngular();
pubnub.init({
publishKey: 'your pub key',
subscribeKey: 'your sub key'
});
In most use cases, usage of the default PubNub instance will be sufficient, but if multiple instances with
different credentials are needed, the
pubnub.getInstance(instanceName) getter needs to be utilized.
var pubnub = new PubNubAngular();
pubnub.getInstance("another").init({
publishKey: 'your pub key',
subscribeKey: 'your sub key'
});
All methods of the Native Javascript SDKs are wrapped within the Pubnub Angular2 SDK.
pubnub.publish({...}).
pubnub.getInstance(instanceName).publish().
To learn about PubNub JavaScript features and methods available refer to the API Reference of the Javascript SDK that you are using:
Examples:
pubnub.publish({ channel: 'myChannel', message: 'Hello!' }, (response) => {
console.log(response);
});
With an other instance
pubnub.getInstance("another").publish({ channel: 'myChannel', message: 'Hello!' }, (response) => {
console.log(response);
});
That's it - you're ready to start using the Angular2 PubNub SDK!
Another key feature of this SDK is the ability to trigger method events in addition to passed in callbacks. By default events will not be triggered.
To enable all possible events for certain method, add
triggerEvents: true option to the method arguments.
pubnub.subscribe({ channels: ['myChannel1'], triggerEvents: true, withPresence: true });
To enable specific triggerEvents, add
triggerEvents: ['message', 'presence', 'status']option to the method arguments.
pubnub.subscribe({ channels: ['myChannel1'], triggerEvents: ['message', 'status'] });
To get that
presence event works, do not forget to add
withPresence: true
For listening trigger events is available
broadcastOn this allows to intercept events using a callback per channel
or callback per a set of channels.
With Javascript V4, you can trigger 3 different events (message, presence and status)
pubnub.subscribe({
channels : ['myChannel1', 'myChannel2', 'myChannel3'],
channelGroups: ['myGroup1', 'myGroup2'],
withPresence: true,
triggerEvents: ['message', 'presence', 'status']
});
You can also enable all possible events using
triggerEvents: true
Listening to a message event of a specific channel or channel group:
pubnub.getMessage('myChannel', (msg) => {
console.log(msg);
});
pubnub.getMessage('myGroup1', (msg) => {
console.log(msg);
});
Listening to a message event of a specific set of channels or channel groups:
pubnub.getMessage(['myChannel1', 'myChannel2', 'myGroup1'], (msg) => {
console.log(msg.message);
console.log(msg.channel);
});
Listening to a presence event of a specific channel or channel group:
pubnub.getPresence('myChannel', (pse) => {
console.log(pse);
});
pubnub.getPresence('myGroup1', (pse) => {
console.log(pse);
});
Listening to a presence event of a specific set of channels or channel groups:
pubnub.getPresence(['myChannel1', 'myChannel2', 'myGroup1'], (pse) => {
console.log(pse);
console.log(pse.subscribedChannel);
});
Listening to the global status for a channel or channel group:
pubnub.getStatus('myChannel', (st) => {
console.log(st);
});
pubnub.getStatus('myGroup1', (st) => {
console.log(st);
});
Listening to the global status for a specific set of channels or channel group:
pubnub.getStatus(['myChannel1', 'myChannel2', 'myGroup1'], (st) => {
console.log(st);
});
Catching trigger errors
pubnub.getError((err) => {
console.log(err);
});
Listening to other instances:
pubnub.getInstance('another').getMessage('myChannel', (msg) => {
console.log(msg);
});
Unsubscribe a channel:
pubnub.unsubscribe('myChannel1');
The
getMessage method is more than a mechanism for registering a channel, a set of channels or even a channel group
to a callback method that acts like a receptor to receive message by message when it is activated the triggerEvents option
at the moment of subscribing channels.
The stack is going to hold all messages since when you register your channel with
getMessage method.
Getting stack of messages for each register of channel or channel group:
var myStack1 = pubnub.getMessage('myChannel1', (msg) => {
console.log(msg);
});
var myStack1 = pubnub.getMessage('myGroup1', (msg) => {
console.log(msg);
});
Getting stack of messages without having a callback associated to the channel or channel group:
var myStack1 = pubnub.getMessage('myChannel1');
var myStack1 = pubnub.getMessage('myGroup1');
When you are using getMessage this is going to keep the latest 100 messages received by default. But you can change this value when you attach the channel for first time with getMessage.
var myStack1 = pubnub.getMessage('myChannel1', (msg) => {
console.log(msg);
}, 20);
var myStack1 = pubnub.getMessage('myChannel1', 30);
You can also get the stack of messages with the code above in whatever moment after registering the channel. Remember that you can use this code to associate this to a field in your ngComponent and the stack of messages is going to be available inside your html.
Cleaning and releasing the stack of messages:
You can execute clean to remove all message cached by the instance in run time without affecting the capture of new incoming messages for the trigger events.
pubnub.clean('myChannel1');
pubnub.clean('myGroup1');
pubnub.clean(['myChannel1', 'myChannel2']);
You can execute release if you want to remove all message cached and stop of capturing new incoming messages for the trigger events.
pubnub.release('myChannel1');
pubnub.release('myGroup1');
pubnub.release(['myChannel1', 'myChannel2']);
Getting stack of messages directly in the HTML:
Inside the HTML that you have defined like a template in your ngComponent, you can inject the
getMessage method
with name of your channel or channel group subscribed.
<ul *ngFor="let item of pubnub.getMessage('myChannel1')">
<li>{{ item.message }}</li>
</ul>
You can retrieve published messages from archival storage for this requires that Storage and Playback add-on is enabled for your keys. In order to get more information about this feature - see History.
pubnub.history({ channel: 'myChannel1' }).then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
Retriving the history from
getMessage method:
At the moment that you are subscribing a channel you can pass the optional parameter
autoload this value has to
contain a value from 1 to 100 in order to retrieve the last messages published in the channel. When the
getMessage
is called this going to retrieve the history.
pubnub.subscribe({ channels: ['myChannel1'], triggerEvents: true, withPresence: true, autoload: 100 });
var myStack1 = pubnub.getMessage('myChannel1');
Also you can use a callback to know when the retrieving process has finished.
var myStack1 = pubnub.getMessage('myChannel1', () => {
console.log(myStack1);
});