Welcome! We're here to get you started quickly with your integration between PubNub and AngularJS. PubNub makes it easy to integrate real-time bidirectional communication into your app.
Pubnub Angular service is a wrapper for PubNub JavaScript SDK version 4 and version 3 that adds a few of extra features to simplify Angular integrations:
Multiple instance behavior. All instances are accessible
throughout application via
Pubnub service.
Events. Delegated methods accept the
triggerEvents option which will broadcast certain callback as an AngularJS event.
A $pubnubChannel object that seamlessly binds a PubNub channel to a scope variable that gets updated with realtime data and allows you to interact with the channel through dedicated methods.
A $pubnubChannelGroup object that provides an easy-to-use interface for channel groups. It stores the incoming messages in containers split by the channel and exposes an interface to directly fetch messages by channel.
You can still use the native PubNub JavaScript SDK if you feel this will be more suitable for your situation.
develop branch.
4.0.0 The AngularJS SDK is compatible with both PubNub JavaScript SDK version 4 and 3. If you want to switch the PubNub Javascript SDK used in your AngularJS application, please take in consideration that the methods, arguments and AngularJS events arguments match those used by the Javascript SDK.
3.0.0 ng* prefix is removed from all the methods and now matches 1:1 to the parent javascript library.
Your HTML page will include 2 key libraries:
1. To install the PubNub AngularJS SDK:
bower install --save pubnub pubnub-angular
npm install --save pubnub pubnub-angular
<script src="http(s)://cdn.pubnub.com/sdk/pubnub-angular/pubnub-angular-4.2.0.js"></script>
<script src="http(s)://cdn.pubnub.com/sdk/pubnub-angular/pubnub-angular-4.2.0.min.js"></script>
To utilize this wrapper, include the scripts in the following order:
<script src="(angular.js)"></script>
<script src="(latest version of PubNub JS SDK from https://github.com/pubnub/javascript)"></script>
<script src="(pubnub-angular.js)"></script>
We presume your app is already Angular-enabled with an ng-app attribute or the equivalent:
<body ng-app="PubNubAngularApp">
Where 'PubNubAngularApp' is the name of the Angular module containing your app.
We presume the code for the app lives in:
<script src="scripts/app.js"></script>
Inside
app.js, add an Angular dependency on the PubNub Angular library (
pubnub.angular.service):
angular.module('PubNubAngularApp', ["pubnub.angular.service"])
This will make sure that the PubNub object is available to get injected into your controllers.
We presume the code for your controllers lives in:
<script src="scripts/controllers/main.js"></script>
The Angular
Pubnub service is injected into the controller as follows:
.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, Pubnub) { ... });
In Pubnub AngularJS SDK instances are hidden inside service and are accessible via instance getter.
|PubNub AngularJS SDK with JS V4
|PubNub AngularJS SDK with JS V3
|Javascript SDK
|
|
|PubNub AngularJS SDK
|
|
In most use cases, usage of the default PubNub instance will be sufficient, but if
multiple instances with different credentials are needed, the
Pubnub.getInstance(instanceName) getter needs to be utilized.
|PubNub AngularJS SDK with JS V4
|PubNub AngularJS SDK with JS V3
|PubNub AngularJS SDK
|
|
All methods of the Native Javascript SDKs are wrapped within the Pubnub AngularJS Service.
Pubnub.publish({...}).
Pubnub.getInstance(instanceName).publish().
To learn about PubNub JavaScript features and methods available refer to the API Reference of the Javascript SDK that you are using:
Examples:
|PubNub AngularJS SDK with JS V4
|PubNub AngularJS SDK with JS V3
|With the default instance
|
|
|With an other instance
|
|
That's it - you're ready to start using the AngularJS PubNub SDK!
Another key feature of this SDK is the ability to trigger method events in addition to passed in callbacks. By default events will not be triggered.
To enable all possible events for certain method, add
triggerEvents: true
option to the method arguments.
With Javascript V4, you can trigger 3 different events (message, presence and status)
Triggering the events:
Pubnub.subscribe({
channels : [$scope.selectedChannel],
channelGroups: [$scope.selectedChannelGroup],
withPresence: true,
triggerEvents: ['message', 'presence', 'status']
});
};
You can also enable all possible events using
triggerEvents: true
Listening to a message event of a specific channel or channel group:
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getMessageEventNameFor($scope.selectedChannel), function (ngEvent, envelope) {
$scope.$apply(function () {
// add message to the messages list
$scope.chatMessages.unshift(envelope.message);
});
});
Listening to a presence event of a specific channel or channel group:
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getPresenceEventNameFor($scope.selectedChannel), function (ngEvent, pnEvent) {
// apply presence event (join|leave) on users list
handlePresenceEvent(pnEvent);
});
Listening to the global status events:
Via the status listener, you can receive different events such as when the network is online (PNNetworkUpCategory), when the SDK is connected to a set of channels (PNConnectedCategory), etc... See the list of events available in the API Reference
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getEventNameFor('subscribe', 'status'), function (ngEvent, status, response) {
if (status.category == 'PNConnectedCategory'){
console.log('successfully connected to channels', response);
}
});
With PubNub Javascript V3, you can trigger 6 different events (callback, connect, reconnect,disconnect, error, presence)
Triggering the events:
Pubnub.subscribe({
channel : $scope.selectedChannel,
channel_group: $scope.selectedChannelGroup,
triggerEvents: ['callback', 'presence', 'connect', 'reconnect', 'disconnect', 'error']
});
You can also enable all possible events using
triggerEvents: true
Listening to a message event of a specific channel or channel group:
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getMessageEventNameFor($scope.selectedChannel), function (ngEvent, message, envelope, channel) {
// add message to the messages list
$scope.chatMessages.unshift(message);
});
Listening to a presence event of a specific channel or channel group:
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getPresenceEventNameFor($scope.selectedChannel), function (ngEvent, pnEvent, envelope, channel) {
// apply presence event (join|leave) on users list
handlePresenceEvent(pnEvent);
});
Listening to the other events (connect, reconnect, disconnect and error)
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getEventNameFor('subscribe', 'connect'), function (ngEvent, payload) {
$scope.statusSentSuccessfully = true;
});
And so on for the connect, reconnect, disconnect and error event.
You have the possibility to trigger events for the methods with callbacks.
For the required callbacks, for ex. the callback called callback in the publish method, you should add it using one of the following ways:
triggerEvents: ['callback']
triggerEvents: true (will trigger all the events of the method)
Triggering the events:
|PubNub AngularJS SDK with JS v4
|PubNub AngularJS SDK with JS v3
|Method with callbacks as argument
|
|
|Method with events triggered
|
|
Listening to the events:
You can listen to the events that have been triggered using the
Pubnub.getEventNameFor(...)
helper from anywhere in your app.
Params order in broadcasted events is the same as in native SDK methods, except that ngEvent object is prepended as the first param.
With JS V4 the callback event will be triggered for both successful and unsuccesfull response:
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getEventNameFor('publish', 'callback'),
function (ngEvent, status, response) {
$scope.$apply(function () {
if (status.error){
$scope.statusSentSuccessfully = false;
} else {
$scope.statusSentSuccessfully = true;
}
})
});
With JS V3 you will get the successful and unsuccessful responses as two separate events (callback and error):
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getEventNameFor('publish', 'callback'),
function (ngEvent, payload) {
$scope.$apply(function () {
$scope.statusSentSuccessfully = true;
});
});
$rootScope.$on(Pubnub.getEventNameFor('publish', 'error'),
function (ngEvent, payload) {
$scope.$apply(function () {
$scope.statusSentSuccessfully = false;
});
});
The
$pubnubChannel object allows you to seamlessly bind a PubNub channel to a scope variable, which gets automatically updated when there is new realtime data published in that channel. It also lets you interact directly with the channel by calling dedicated methods available into the $scope variable bound to the
$pubnubChannel object.
Init Pubnub:
|With JS V4
|With JS V3
|
|
Inject the
$pubnubChannel service in a controller:
.controller('ScoresCtrl', function($scope, $pubnubChannel) { ... });
Bind the
$pubnubChannel object to a scope variable providing a channel name and some optional parameters:
.controller('ScoresCtrl', function($scope, $pubnubChannel) {
$scope.scores = $pubnubChannel('game-scores-channel',{ autoload: 50 })
});
Instantiating the $pubnubChannel is the only step needed to have a scope variable that reflects the realtime data from a channel. It subscribes to the channel for you, load initial data if needed and receive new realtime data automatically.
Display the
$scope.scores variable in your view and you will see the data beeing loaded and updated when new data is received in that channel:
<body ng-app="app" ng-controller="ScoresCtrl">
<ul class="collection">
<li ng-repeat="score in scores">{{score.player}}<li>
</ul>
</body>
You can pass in some optional parameters in the config hash when instantiating the
$pubnubChannel:
$scope.scores = $pubnubChannel('game-scores-channel', config)
You can interact with the
$pubnubChannel via dedicated methods:
.controller('ScoresCtrl', function($scope, $pubnubChannel) {
$scope.scores = $pubnubChannel('game-scores-channel',{ autoload: 20 })
$scope.scores.$publish({player: 'John', result: 32}) // Publish a message in the game-scores-channel channel.
});
Here are some methods you can use:
$pubnubChannel object in a Service.
Instead of using the
$pubnubChannel directly in a controller you can wrap it into a Service:
app.factory("Scores", ["$pubnubChannel", function($pubnubChannel) {
var config = {
instance: 'myAnotherPubNubInstanceName', // By default, the default PubNub instance
autoload: 50 // Autoload the channel with 50 messages (should be < 100)
}
return $pubnubChannel('game-scores-channel', config);
}
]);
And use the Scores service in a controller:
app.controller("ScoresCtrl", ["$scope", "Scores", function($scope, Scores) {
$scope.messages = Scores();
]);
$pubnubChannel object
You can also extend the
$pubnubChannel object using the
$extend method in order to add or override methods:
angular.module('app')
.factory('Scores', ['$pubnubChannel',function ScoresService($pubnubChannel) {
// We create an extended $pubnubChannel channel object that add a additionnal sendScore method
// that publish a score with the name of the player preloaded.
var Scores = $pubnubChannel.$extend({
sendScore: function(score) {
return this.$publish({
player: 'John',
score: score
})
}
});
return Scores('game-scores-channel', {autoload: 30});
}]);
You can then use the Scores service in a controller:
app.controller("ScoresCtrl", ["$scope", "Scores", function($scope, Scores) {
$scope.scores = Scores();
$scope.scores.sendScore(34);
]);
The
$pubnubChannelGroup provides an easy-to-use interface for channel groups. It stores the incoming messages in containers split by the channel and exposes an interface to directly fetch messages by channel using the
$channel(channelName) method.
Init Pubnub:
|With JS V4
|With JS V3
|
|
Inject the
$pubnubChannelGroup service in a controller:
.controller('ChatCtrl', function($scope, $pubnubChannelGroup) { ... });
Instantiate a
$pubnubChannelGroup object and assign it to a scope variable providing a channel group name and some optional parameters.
.controller('ChatCtrl', function($scope, $pubnubChannelGroup) {
$scope.Conversations = $pubnubChannelGroup('conversations-channel-group')
// Fetch a $pubnubChannel from the Conversations $pubnubChannelGroup object
$scope.currentConversation = $scope.Conversations.$channel('conversation-178')
// $scope.messages is a $pubnubChannel, you can use any method available for a $pubnubChannel
$scope.currentConversation.$load(20)
});
You can pass in some optional parameters in the config hash when instantiating the
$pubnubChannelGroup:
$scope.Conversation = $pubnubChannelGroup('conversations-channel-group', config)
$pubnubChannelGroup object in a Service.
Instead of using the
$pubnubChannelGroup directly in a controller you can wrap it into a Service:
app.factory("Conversations", ["$pubnubChannelGroup", function($pubnubChannelGroup) {
return $pubnubChannelGroup('conversations-channel-group');
}
]);
And use the Conversation service in a controller:
app.controller("ChatCtrl", ["$scope", "Conversation", function($scope, Conversation) {
$scope.currentConversation = Conversations.$channel('conversation-13345');
]);
When instanciating a
$pubnubChannelGroup, you can pass in a
channelExtension parameter that allows you to add or overrides methods for the
$pubnubChannel objects that is returned when calling the
$channel(channelName) method.
app.controller("ChatCtrl", ["$scope","$pubnubChannelGroup", function($scope, $pubnubChannelGroup) {
// We add a sendMessage methods that publish a message with an already defined payload.
var channelExtension = {
sendMessage: function(messageContent) {
return this.$publish({ content: messageContent, sender: "Tomomi" })
}
}
$scope.Conversations = $pubnubChannelGroup('channelGroup', {channelExtension: channelExtension});
$scope.currentConversation = $scope.Conversations.$channel('conversation-123')
// Sending a message via the extra method added to the channel.
$scope.currentConversation.sendMessage('Hello!')
]);
To start the development environment by running
npm install and
bower install.
gulp compile to build the new distributable
gulp test to execute tests against the distributable