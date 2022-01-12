openbase logo
pubnub

by pubnub
4.36.0 (see all)

PubNub JavaScript SDK. https://www.pubnub.com/docs/javascript/pubnub-javascript-sdk-v4

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

PubNub JavaScript SDK (V4)

Build Status Codacy Badge npm Bower Known Vulnerabilities

This is the official PubNub JavaScript SDK repository.

PubNub takes care of the infrastructure and APIs needed for the realtime communication layer of your application. Work on your app's logic and let PubNub handle sending and receiving data across the world in less than 100ms.

Get keys

You will need the publish and subscribe keys to authenticate your app. Get your keys from the Admin Portal.

Configure PubNub

  1. Integrate the JavaScript SDK into your project:

  2. Configure your keys:

    pubnub = new PubNub({
  publishKey : "myPublishKey",
  subscribeKey : "mySubscribeKey",
  uuid: "myUniqueUUID"
})

Add event listeners

pubnub.addListener({
  message: function (m) {
    // handle messages
  },
  presence: function (p) {
    // handle presence  
  },
  signal: function (s) {
    // handle signals
  },
  objects: (objectEvent) => {
    // handle objects
  },
  messageAction: function (ma) {
    // handle message actions
  },
  file: function (event) {
    // handle files  
  },
  status: function (s) {
  // handle status  
  },
});

Publish/subscribe

var publishPayload = {
    channel : "hello_world",
    message: {
        title: "greeting",
        description: "This is my first message!"
    }
}

pubnub.publish(publishPayload, function(status, response) {
    console.log(status, response);
})

pubnub.subscribe({
    channels: ["hello_world"]
});

Documentation

Support

If you need help or have a general question, contact support@pubnub.com.

