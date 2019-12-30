A tool for harmonious publishing of git and npm packages.
Publishr allows you to consistently publish different files in git and npm using an npm version workflow, which enables efficient installation from both types of repository.
It can be troublesome to enable package installation from both npm and git repositories, especially when a project includes build steps. One inefficient publishing solution entails saving both source and compiled files to git and npm. Another less than ideal solution requires installing heavy build dependencies in production. Depending on the size of your repository, these solutions can be a burden for both development and production. Ideally, the git repository only contains source code and the npm repository contains compiled code. Furthermore, the npm repository should not contain any large build dependencies. Publishr solves these problems by tapping into npm's version/publish lifecycle scripts.
$ npm install publishr
package.json as
dependencies.
.someconfig.publishr) files that should be replaced in the npm repo.
publishr config to
package.json.
publishr.dependencies to describe which build dependencies to replace in the npm repo.
publishr.files to describe files to replace/create in the npm repo.
publishr.scripts to describe scripts to add/replace/remove in the npm repo.
publishr postversion to npm's postversion script.
publishr postpublish to npm's postpublish script.
publishr.dependencies - Describes build dependencies to replace in the npm repo.
["^babel$"] matches only
babel
["^babel"] matches
babel,
babel-core
["babel"] matches
babel,
babel-core,
is-babel
publishr.files - Describes files to replace/create in the npm repo.
{".npmignore": ".npmignore.publishr"} replaces/creates
.npmignore with
.npmignore.publishr
publishr.scripts - Describes files to add/replace/remove in the npm repo.
{"hello": "echo hello"} adds/replaces the test script
hello with the command
echo hello
{"postinstall": ""} removes the
postinstall script.
publishr dry-run to test your configuration.
1.
An example
package.json file will look something like this:
{
"name": "some-neat-project",
"version": "0.0.1",
"dependencies": {
"lodash": "^4.0.0",
"babel-core": "^6.0.0"
},
"devDependencies": {
"eslint": "^1.0.0"
},
"scripts": {
"build": "gulp build",
"postinstall": "npm run build",
"postpublish": "publishr postpublish",
"postversion": "publishr postversion"
},
"publishr": {
"dependencies": ["^babel"],
"files": {
".npmignore": ".npmignore.publishr",
".someconfig": ".someconfig.publishr"
},
"scripts": {
"build": "echo 'No Build Needed'",
"extra": "echo 'Extra Script'",
"postinstall": ""
}
}
}
The above configuration tells publishr to do a few things:
dependencies matching the regular expression
^babel to
devDependencies before publishing to npm.
.npmignore with the contents of
.npmignore.publishr before publishing to npm.
.someconfig with the contents of
.someconfig.publishr before publishing to npm.
build script with
echo 'No Build Needed' before publishing to npm.
extra script before publishing to npm.
postinstall script before publishing to npm.
The version command will look something like this:
$ npm version patch
Result:
v0.0.2
> some-neat-project@0.0.2 postversion /some/path
> publishr postversion
The publish command will look something like this:
$ npm publish
Result:
+ some-neat-project@0.0.2
> some-neat-project@0.0.2 postpublish /some/path
> publishr postpublish
When all is said and done, the git and npm repo will have different versions of
package.json,
.npmignore, and
.someconfig. Your npm package will install as quickly as possible and you still support installing from a git repo.
Usage: publishr <command> [options]
Commands:
dry-run Perform a dry run of postversion and postpublish
postpublish Clean up any actions taken by postversion
postversion Create and overwrite files for publishing
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-V, --verbose Log each step during postversion/postpublish [boolean]
-v, --version Show version number [boolean]
Stable: Formidable is not planning to develop any new features for this project. We are still responding to bug reports and security concerns. We are still welcoming PRs for this project, but PRs that include new features should be small and easy to integrate and should not include breaking changes.